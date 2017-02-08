DUGWAY, Tooele County — An official who oversaw supplies and logistics at Dugway Proving Ground is accused of stealing military equipment and selling it on the black market.

Phillip Tomac, 49, was charged Wednesday in the U.S. District Court of Utah with one count of theft of government property. If convicted, he could spend up to 10 years in prison and pay a fine of up to $250,000.

The theft was of property exceeding $1,000 in value, though the indictment doesnt get more specific than that. USA Today reported that the alleged theft totaled at least $500,000 and as much as $6 million, citing at least two unnamed Department of Defense officials.

Dugway Proving Ground spokesman Robert Saxon said Tomac is being investigated for stealing military-grade rifle scopes and other "optic devices." The USA Today sources said Tomac is suspected of selling the stolen equipment on the black market.

About four years ago, Tomac began serving as director of the Dugway Proving Ground Logistics Readiness Center, a tenant that serves the missions of the military installation. Tomac was in charge of supplies and logistics, Saxon said. Tomac was placed on administrative leave about a week ago, pending the outcome of the case against him.

Tomac was responsible for the delivery of various military equipment to whoever needed it at Dugway Proving Ground, according to Saxon. The spokesman cited shooting targets and equipment needed to build those targets as examples of equipment that needed to be delivered.

He said he was informed by multiple branches of the military a week ago that an investigation into Tomac was ongoing.

"We take this very seriously and so we will cooperate and open up and give them whatever access they need," Saxon said.

Saxon didn't have any additional details about the nature of the theft that is alleged. He said the case against Tomac is uncharacteristic of the nearly 2,000 employees at Dugway Proving Ground.

"This type of situation is not representative of what the folks at Dugway are about and who they are," he said.

According to the USA Today report's sources, discovery of the alleged theft occurred when unauthorized equipment was found in a locker during a routine barracks inspection. Court documents say the time period involving the theft was June 25, 2012 through Jan. 25 of this year.

Tomac has no significant prior criminal history in Utah, according to court records.