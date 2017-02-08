You never know how big it is until you get a few years down the line and you can see it. Right now, I’m just going through the moment, just enjoying it.

NEW ORLEANS — This road trip has been a big longer for Shelvin Mack than it’s been for his Utah Jazz teammates.

A lot more special, too.

While the Jazz headed to the Big Easy from Atlanta, Mack parted ways for a day to return home to Lexington, Kentucky, so his old No. 10 jersey could be retired at Bryan Station High School.

“It was definitely fun,” Mack said. “You never know how big it is until you get a few years down the line and you can see it. Right now, I’m just going through the moment, just enjoying it. I’m pretty sure the next time I go back in a few years and look up on the wall and see my jersey retired, it’s going to be something special.”

Mack said it was fun to return home to catch up with his high school teammates, who were in attendance for the special event.

It brought back memories of his team going 30-3 his senior season — while averaging 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 3.8 steals — and long bus trips around the country and busting each others’ chops for telling tall tales about supposed hoops accomplishments.

“High school was fun, especially the bone me and my teammates had. I still hang with them all the time. We’ve got group messages,” Mack said. “In high school everybody always has stories that they used to do this and that, so we always remind each other it didn’t go down like that, ‘You didn’t dunk in that game.’ It’s good I’ve got a connection with those guys like that.”

After the Tuesday night ceremony, Mack returned to the Jazz in time to participate in Wednesday’s shootaround in New Orleans.

“It’s pretty significant. You saw it happen with Steph Curry,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said of the jersey retirement ceremony. “Any time you have your local community and your family and your friend and where you’ve grown up — to have that situation is neat. It made him feel good, and we’re all happy for him.”

Mack was the recipient of some fun razzing when he returned to his NBA team.

“We teased him a little bit today that he’s a Hall of Famer,” Snyder said.

About that. …

“I don’t think he got his jersey retired,” Mack said, smiling, “so he’s kind of jealous.”

Snyder, a Seattle native, laughed when asked if his jersey was retired after his career at Mercer Island High.

“No,” he said. “I wasn’t good enough.”

Perhaps it’s because Snyder wore No. 10 at home and No. 11 on the road for some unknown reason.

“They messed up the jerseys or something,” Snyder said. “We were odd on the road and even at home. Maybe it’s some Washington state thing. I don’t know.” Mack laughed when he heard that Snyder had to wear two different jersey numbers.

“That means he wasn’t good,” Mack joked. “That’s what that means.”