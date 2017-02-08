LEHI — A woman in the Traverse Mountain area near Lehi has been charged with sending topless photos to juveniles and giving them marijuana.

Virginia Olson, 37, of Lehi, was charged Wednesday in 4th District Court with six counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony; and two counts of child endangerment, a third-degree felony.

On Nov. 30, Olson sent at least two topless photos, about 15 minutes part, to a group text that included at least three juveniles, according to court records.

Between Nov. 30 and Feb. 2, Olson "smoked marijuana and provided marijuana edibles, including brownies, to at least two minors under the age of 18 at her Lehi house," the charges state.

In 2013, when Olson lived in South Jordan, she was charged with, and later convicted, of prescription fraud, a third-degree felony. According to charging documents in that case, Olson worked as an office manager for a dentist in Murray and used his Drug Enforcement Administration license number without permission to obtain Hydrocodone.

She entered to a plea in abeyance, but had warrants for her arrest issued a couple of times for not complying with the terms of her probation, including missing therapy sessions. It was recommended that Olson continue treatment for emotional instability and prescription drug use, according to court records.

Olson's next court date for her new charges is scheduled for March 8.