NEW ORLEANS — Maybe the Utah Jazz should visit the South more often.

Two nights after annihilating Atlanta, the Jazz crushed the New Orleans Pelicans 127-94 on Wednesday night to improve to 2-0 on this three-game road trip.

Two-thirds of the way through this year, this was the second straight game — including Monday’s 120-95 win — in which the Jazz recorded a season-high number of points.

“We’re just sharing the ball. Guys are spaced well,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Good things happen when you’re unselfish.”

Very good things happened on this night.

Seven different players scored in double figures, led by Joe Johnson’s 27-point bench effort.

Eight different players dished out multiple assists and Utah had 25 overall, led by five dimes off the bench from Dante Exum.

Utah, which improved to 34-19 with its fourth consecutive win, shot 54.5 percent and hit 14 of 32 3-pointers.

And the Jazz topped their 62-point first half by scoring 65 in the second half, including 37 in the fourth quarter.

Forget the All-Star break.

When do the playoffs start?

The Pelicans' best player was impressed.

"They're a great team," Anthony Davis said after his 4-for-12 night.

“I think it’s just a culmination of the way we’ve been playing for a little bit, the way we’ve been playing this season,” All-Star small forward Gordon Hayward said. “Guys are making the right reads, the right passes. We’re playing together. I think because of that we’re getting some good looks, some open shots, easy stuff at the rim. If we move the basketball like that, you’re going to hit on average a lot of those shots if they’re wide open.”

The Jazz hadn’t scored 120 points in consecutive games in five years and not for six years in regulation.

Even more impressive?

Utah hadn’t scored 120 points in two straight road games since putting up 121 against Sacramento (Feb. 1) and 126 at the Los Angeles Clippers (Feb. 5) in 1987.

“We’re just playing together as a team,” Johnson said. “Great defense and offensively we’re just moving the basketball and putting up points. We’ve just got to continue to it, keep trusting one another. That’s pretty much the key.”

The Jazz finish off this Southern road swing Thursday night in Dallas. Thanks to the blowout, not one player logged 30 or more minutes in Wednesday’s game.

Almost as impressive as their offensive outburst, Rudy Gobert and the Jazz limited Davis to just 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Gobert won’t be in New Orleans next Sunday, but he put in an All-Staresque performance. He finished with 16 rebounds, 10 points, three assists, two blocked shots and a plus-29. Utah outscored the Pelicans by 36 points when Davis was on the court for 30 minutes.

“Just playing defense. Do what we do,” Gobert said. “Individually, (I) try to make his life a little more difficult than usual.”

Utah led by nine early in the third quarter when the surging squad went on a run to take control of the game.

An 8-0 spurt began with the Stifle Tower blocking Davis’ shot followed by inside buckets from Hayward (17 points), Favors (12 points), George Hill (19 points) and Gobert.

Utah then blew this game wide open with an overwhelming 17-0 run in the fourth quarter. Johnson scored nine points in that surge, including two of his six 3-pointers.

Johnson, who's playing extremely well of late, said he's feeling more comfortable in the Jazz system.

"I’m getting there, man. I think we’re getting there as a team," Johnson said. "For me, it’s just about reads on the offensive end, just playing out the whole play and tonight just being the recipient of great ball movement, us penetrating, kicking out for three. I had a couple of them."

His teammates are appreciative of that, not to mention the veteran character he brings to the team on and off the court.

"I can’t say enough about what he’s done for our team this year, especially at the end of games, too — making shots, making plays," Hayward said of Johnson. "He’s just so calm with the basketball, poised.

"Tonight his shot was on. We need that from him. He gives us another weapon to spread the floor. ... He’s been special for us."