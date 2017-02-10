BYU coach Dave Rose reached a milestone over the weekend as he became just the second BYU men's basketball coach to reach 300 wins.

While there are plenty of wins against lesser competition — like every coach in college basketball — he has also had a number of impressive wins over ranked opponents and big-time programs.

Here is a look at the best 10 percent of those victories — 30 wins over the ranked teams, in-state rivals and some of the top programs in the nation.

The in-state rivals

Rose has a remarkable 36-10 record against BYU's in-state rivals, including a 12-6 advantage over the Utah Utes and an 8-3 mark against Utah State.

Utah Utes, Jan. 7, 2006

After dropping his MWC opener, he got his first crack at Utah as the head man with the Cougars and came away with a 72-60 win.

Rashaun Broadus and Trent Plaisted did most of the damage for the Cougars as they improved to 9-4 on the season. Broadus totaled 17 points off the bench to go along with six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals while Plaisted added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Weber State Wildcats, Dec. 2, 2006

The Cougars got a huge night from Keena Young who finished with 27 points as BYU beat the eventual Big Sky champs in overtime, 73-69.

Utah Utes, Jan. 31, 2007

BYU got another big night from Young who had 21 points as the Cougars beat the Utes 76-66 for Rose's first win in the Huntsman Center. It was also BYU's first win on the hill in 13 years.

Utah State Aggies, Dec. 6, 2008

In a matchup of undefeated teams, the Cougars outlasted the Aggies 68-63 behind the play of Jonathan Tavernari and Jimmer Fredette. Tavernari finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and four steals while Fredette chipped in with 16 points on 3 for 6 shooting from beyond the arc as the Cougars improved to 8-0.

The Aggies would only lose four games the rest of the season on their way to a 30-5 record, a WAC championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Utah Utes, Feb. 28, 2009

The Cougars beat the Utes 63-50 to help gain a share of the regular season conference crown with Utah and New Mexico.

Utah State Aggies, Nov. 17, 2010

Rose and the Cougars got the best of another brilliant Utah State team as they came away with a 78-72 win. Fredette was the catalyst for the Cougars with 25 points, five assists and three steals while Noah Hartsock added 15 points, five rebounds and four blocks.

The Aggies won the WAC and advanced to the NCAA Tournament with a 30-3 record before falling to Kansas State in the first round.

Utah Utes, Jan. 11, 2011

Rose showed some compassion towards the Utes as he took out Fredette before he could score 50 points in the Cougars' 104-79 thrashing of Utah in the Huntsman Center.

The big-time programs

UNLV Rebels, Feb. 16, 2008

The Cougars pushed their home-court winning streak to 44 games as they hammered UNLV 74-48 in the 27-win Rebels' worst loss of the season.

Arizona Wildcats, Dec. 28, 2009

The Cougars went into the McKale Center and handed the Wildcats one of their worst home losses of all-time in a 99-69 beat-down. Fredette was the man of the hour in the lopsided affair when he finished with 49 points to break the BYU single game scoring record that had stood for 48 years.

Arizona State Sun Devils, Dec. 8, 2009

Tyler Haws and Jackson Emery had 17 points apiece as the Cougars started their run of success over the Arizona schools with an 81-68 win over the Sun Devils.

Arizona Wildcats, Dec. 11, 2010

Sean Miller and the Wildcats had another shot at Rose and the Cougars, but the outcome was much the same as BYU ran away with an 87-65 win in Salt Lake. Fredette led the offensive onslaught with 33 points to go along with nine rebounds while Kyle Collinsworth added 12 points and four boards.

It was only the second loss during the Wildcats' 30-win season that saw them advance to the Elite Eight before dropping a 65-63 decision to the UConn Huskies.

Oregon Ducks, Dec. 3, 2011

Behind 23 points and 12 rebounds from Hartsock, the Cougars handled the second-place finisher in the Pac-12, 79-65.

Virginia Tech Hokies, Jan. 25, 2012

Even though the Hokies didn't have a great season, they were riding high after a road win over rival No. 15 ranked Virginia, when the Cougars came to Blacksburg and won 70-68.

Stanford Cardinal, Nov. 11, 2013

In a game that featured little in the way of defense, the Cougars beat Stanford 112-103 in Maples Pavilion. The BYU offense was firing on all cylinders as they shot 53 percent from the floor and had six players reach double figures in scoring. Haws paced the Cougar attack with 31 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals while Matt Carlino managed 26 points.

The Cardinal would go on to win 23 games and make a run at Cinderella status in the NCAA Tournament as they would advance to the Sweet 16.

Texas Longhorns, Nov. 25, 2013

BYU beat Texas 86-82 for the Longhorns' first defeat of the season. Texas would go on to win 24 games and advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

Stanford Cardinal, Dec. 20, 2014

The Cougars handed the eventual NIT champion Cardinal a 79-77 defeat behind the strong play of Haws who totaled 24 points, four assists and three rebounds.

The ranked teams

Air Force Falcons (16), Jan. 27, 2007

In just his second game against a ranked team — the Cougars lost to No. 6 ranked UCLA earlier in the season — Rose and the Cougars knocked off the No. 16 ranked Air Force Falcons 61-52 to take control of the MWC race.

The Falcons entered the game with a 19-2 record, but couldn't handle the inside play of the Cougars. Young and Plaisted combined for 39 points and 15 rebounds as BYU improved to 15-6 on the season and took a huge step on the way to the MWC regular season title.

Air Force Falcons (25), Feb. 27, 2007

The Cougars completed the season sweep over the Falcons with a 62-58 win in Clune Arena

Louisville Cardinals (6), Nov. 23, 2007

Riding the coattails of Tavernari and Plaisted, the Cougars shocked the No. 6 ranked Cardinals in Las Vegas to give Rose his first top 10 win. Tavernari had 29 points on the strength of a 5 for 11 shooting night from 3-point range while Plaisted totaled 21 points and 12 rebounds as BYU improved to 5-0 and earned a shot at the No. 1 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels a night later.

Although they missed their shot at No. 1 North Carolina, the Cardinals would get their matchup with the Tar Heels a few months later in the East Regional Final of the NCAA Tournament where they lost 83-73.

UNLV Rebels (25), Jan. 5, 2011

The Cougars hit 14 of 28 3-pointers as they came away with the crucial 89-77 win over the Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center.

San Diego State Aztecs (4), Jan. 26, 2011

Fredette torched San Diego State as he accounted for 43 points as the Cougars handed the Aztecs their first loss of the season.

San Diego State Aztecs (6), Feb. 26, 2011

While just about every BYU fan remembers what Fredette did to the No. 4 ranked Aztecs just weeks earlier, what the Cougars did on the road was even more impressive from a team standpoint.

The Cougars went into Veijas Arena and handed San Diego State its only home setback of the season, 80-67 behind some torrid 3-point shooting. BYU connected on 14 of 24 shots from beyond the arc, including four each from Fredette and Charles Abouo.

The Aztecs would go on to a 34-3 record and a Sweet 16 appearance before losing to eventual champion Connecticut.

Gonzaga Bulldogs (24), Feb. 2, 2012

Hartsock finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds while Carlino added 18 points and five assists as the Cougars beat Gonzaga 83-73.

Gonzaga Bulldogs (25), Feb. 20, 2014

BYU beat the Bulldogs 73-65 for the much-needed late-season statement win to help secure a bid in the Big Dance.

Gonzaga Bulldogs (3), Feb. 28, 2015

In desperate need of a statement win, the Cougars went into the Kennel and stunned the No. 3 ranked Bulldogs to end two huge Gonzaga streaks — 22 wins in a row, and 41 straight home wins. Collinsworth led the way for BYU with 20 points and eight rebounds while Skyler Halford came off the bench to contribute 14 points on 5 for 9 shooting.

The Bulldogs would overcome their late-season setback to advance all the way to the Elite Eight before losing to the eventual national champion Duke Blue Devils.

Gonzaga Bulldogs (25), Jan. 14, 2016

The Cougars beat the Bulldogs 69-68 for their second straight win in the MacCarthey Athletic Center.

The Tournament wins

Florida Gators, March 18, 2010

The first NCAA Tournament win under Rose was a memorable one for the Cougars. It took two overtimes for BYU to knock off the Florida Gators 99-92 behind the play of Fredette and Michael Loyd. Fredette had 37 points in 46 minutes while Loyd had a career game with 26 points on 7 for 10 shooting from the floor and 9 for 10 from the free-throw line.

Wofford Terriers, March 17, 2011

The Cougars outlasted the Terriers 74-66 to advance to the next round of the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga Bulldogs, March 19, 2011

After a tougher than expected win over the No. 14 seed Wofford Terriers, the Cougars got an early look at future WCC rival Gonzaga with a berth in the Sweet 16 at stake.

BYU came up with one of its best shooting performances of the season as it knocked down 50 percent of its shots from beyond the arc to hammer the Bulldogs 89-67. Fredette led the Cougars with 34 points as he connected on 7 of 12 shots from distance while Hartsock added 13 points on a perfect 3 for 3 from 3-point land.

Iona Gaels, Mar. 13, 2012

The Cougars delivered the biggest comeback in NCAA Tournament history as they overcame a 25-point deficit to knock off the Iona Gaels 78-72 in the first round in Dayton. Defense was the calling card on the night as BYU held the Gaels to just 17 second-half points to erase the huge deficit.

Hartsock and Brandon Davies did most of the damage on the offensive end as the Cougars won a NCAA Tournament game for the third straight year. Hartsock finished with 23 points on 10 for 14 shooting from the floor while Davies managed 18 points, 15 rebounds and three steals.