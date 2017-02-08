These kids love wrestling and they have fun doing it. We just have to continue to compete.

OREM — Entering the state tournament, Lancers wrestling coach John Fager made it clear his team wanted to win the state championship more than anything, and they would do everything they could to bring the hardware home to Layton.

After the first day of competition, and a scare by the Fremont Silver Wolves, the Lancers are well on their way.

“Everything didn’t go our way today, but these kids competed. They were pretty great,” said Fager.

The Lancers finished with an impressive score of 123.5, a total that put them more than 25 points ahead of second-place Pleasant Grove. The Vikings finished the afternoon with a score of 98, and rallied to pass Fremont. The Silver Wolves were excellent early, so much so that they held the lead at the halfway point of the contest, and finished in third place with 90 points.

The key to Layton’s success was the dominance displayed by its star wrestlers, including Tyson Humphreys (113), Terrell Barraclough (120), Tanner Benedict (126), and Austin Clem (182), among others. Humphreys, Benedict and Clem won both of their Day 1 matches in dominant fashion, by fall.

Other Lancers who fought their way to the semifinals included James Porritt (170), Austin Earley (220), and Micah Vuki (285).

The success of Layton was made all the more impressive considering the team was without one of its finest, and most experienced wrestlers in Dalton Stutzman.

“These kids love wrestling and they have fun doing it,” said Fager when asked about his team’s excellent performance. “We just have to continue to compete.”

The story of the day though, aside from the Lancers that is, was Fremont. The Silver Wolves jumped in front of the field quickly, thanks to the sublime efforts of Mason Denton (106) and Brayden Clark (106). Clark, the No. 1 seed in the 106-pound bracket, took care of business with two pins, and Denton, who entered as the fifth seed, kept up with his teammate with two pins of his own.

Fremont ended the day in third place, but succeeded in advancing six wrestlers to Thursday’s semifinals.

Not to be left out was Pleasant Grove. The perennial wrestling powerhouse was a somewhat distant third for much for the afternoon, but closed strong on the backs of Brantley Johnson (160), Maika Tauteoli (195), Mckay Fugal (220), and Keegan Wilkinson (285).

All of which is to say that Thursday’s competition is sure to be fierce.

Viewmont finished the day a distant fourth place, with 69 points, and Mountain Crest, with 67 points, finished in the fifth spot.

Class 5A

Team scores

1. Layton 123.5; 2. Pleasant Grove 98.0; 3. Fremont 90.0; 4. Viewmont 69.0; 5. Mountain Crest 67.0; 6. Herriman 63.5; 7. American Fork 53.5; 8. Syracuse 33.0; 9. Skyview 30.0.

Thursday’s semifinals

At UVU

106 — Mason Denton, Fremont vs. Brandon Mogle, Mountain Crest; Brayden Clark, Fremont vs. Jaden Nelson, Syracuse.

113 — Tyson Humphreys, Layton vs. Jeremy Evans, Viewmont; Tayton Bennett, Fremont vs. Colby Bowden, Fremont.

120 — Terrell Barraclough, Layton vs. Kegan Leatherow, Fremont; Cole Zorn, Pleasant Grove vs. Kade Syddall, Herriman.

126 — Tanner Benedict, Layton vs. Wayne Tirrell, Hunter; Michael Jamiyandorj, Lehi vs. James Holman, American Fork.

132 — Dylan Chavez, Herriman vs. Derek Fisher, Pleasant Grove; Shion Abe, Viewmont vs. Braden Henson, Taylorsville.

138 — Dylan Gregerson, Riverton vs. Lucas Taylor, Lone Peak; Jace Dart, Mountain Crest vs. Tayler Durfee, American Fork.

145 — Logan Jensen, Herriman vs. Elijah Wilson, American Fork; Carson Bowdren, Herriman vs. Steven Quintana.

152 — Brayden Stevens, Brighton vs. Caleb Schulte, Taylorsville; Collin Smith, Viewmont vs. Cole Clark, Herriman.

160 — Brantley Johnson, Pleasant Grove vs. Mason Christianse, Bingham; Roy Bingham, Mountain Crest vs. Cole Faust, Layton.

170 — James Porritt, Layton vs. Jeff Hardy, Fremont; Cole Moody, Bingham vs. Jon Lund, Layton.

182 — Austin Clem, Layton vs. Cameron Brown, Viewmont; Jacob Shaffer, Fremont vs. Jacob Rhoton, American Fork.

195 — Tanner Chadwick, Skyview vs. Maika Tauteoli, Pleasant Grove; Williams Money, Viewmont vs. Tucker Bartels, Syracuse.

220 — Hunter Larsen, Weber vs. Mckay Fugal, Pleasant Grove; Brandon Closson, Pleasant Grove vs. Austin Earley, Layton.

285 — Brady Briskey, Weber vs. Keegan Wilkinson, Pleasant Grove; Elias Wells, Mountain Crest vs. Micah Vuki, Layton.

