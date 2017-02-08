We have worked for this all year, we have been wrestling the best we have all season, and that continued today.

OREM — Sometimes, when the expected happens, it brings with it a serious lack of intrigue, boredom even (here is looking at you NBA). Other times when expectations are met it is truly something to behold. Luckily for fans of 4A wrestling, Day 1 of the state championships was thrilling, as expected.

After the first day of competition, the Wasatch Wasps sit in first place, with 111 points. Close behind is fellow Region 8 wrestling powerhouse, the Payson Lions, with 100. Uintah finished up the top three with a team score of 92.5.

For Wasatch coach Wade Discher, Day 1, while not perfect, was certainly a success.

“It’s tough to single out one wrestler who did well today,” Discher said when asked whose performance stood above the rest. “We have worked for this all year, we have been wrestling the best we have all season, and that continued today.”

Wasp fans were treated to impressive performances all over the place, including pins courtesy of Sammy Heywood (120), Jakob Discher (160) and DJ Cohen (220). Wasatch successfully advanced eight wrestlers to the semifinals, more than any other school (the Lions were no slouch either with seven wrestlers advancing).

The day wasn’t dominated by Wasatch, however. Payson routinely held the lead, only to have the Wasps shoot ahead. With every Wasatch win though, the Lions responded.

Chayce Loveless (195) was especially impressive, getting two quick pins in each of his matches. Along with Loveless, Jacob Ethridge (106), Jed Loveless (145) and Wyatt Monroe (170) all recorded two pins, while Austin Hone (132) was yet another Lion to pin an opponent.

The way the afternoon went, Jeb Clark’s squad surely would have retaken the lead if there had been but an extra weight class or two.

Not to be left out, and most assuredly close enough to take home the title, was the Uintah Utes. Gavin Ayotte (106) got the Utes rolling early. Ayotte recorded a lighting fast pin in his first match and was only slightly less impressive in his quarterfinals bout.

Cub Deets (113) and Bridger Bennion (126) were both excellent as well for Uintah (each recorded a pin). The Utes ended the day tied with Wasatch with eight wrestlers advancing to the semis.

“We knew, between Payson, Uintah and us, that it was going to tough. It was going to be a battle,” Discher said. “It’ll be the same way tomorrow.”

The most impressive performance of the night came from Box Elder’s Brock Hardy. The junior, who currently sports a 43-0 record, was a sight to behold in his two matches. Hardy pinned both of his opponents, and made doing so look easy. Despite his heroics, his Bees finished the day in sixth place, with a score of 62 points, while Maple Mountain (67) and Salem Hills (66) finished in the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

It was clear however, that the battle for the 4A state championship is between three teams, Wasatch, Payson and Uintah.

Class 4A

Team scores

1. Wasatch 111.0; 2. Payson 100.0; 3. Uintah 92.5; 4. Maple Mountain 67.0; 5. Salem Hills 66.0; 6. Box Elder 62.0; 7. Corner Canyon 50.0; 8. Woods Cross 27.5.

Thursday’s semifinals

At UVU

106 — Gavin Ayotte, Uintah vs. Dylan Morgan, Box Elder; Jacob Ethridge, Payson vs. Mitchel Slack, Wasatch.

113 — Quenton Mortimer, Maple Mountain vs. Ryan Larsen, Salem Hills; Garrett Ricks, Box Elder vs. Cub Deets, Uintah.

120 — Sammy Heywood, Wasatch vs. Harold Lemus, Kearns; Brandon Meikel, Kearns vs. Cole Patterson, Maple Mountain.

126 — Stockton O’Brien, Wasatch vs. Brock Loveless, Payson; Noah Patterson, Salem Hills vs. Bridger Bennion, Uintah.

132 — Zak Kohler, Wasatch vs. Austin Hone, Payson; Walther Noble, Olympus vs. Carson Halls, Woods Cross.

138 — Hunter Knudsen, Timpanogos vs. Chyler Zeeman, Salem Hills; Issac Wilcox, Olympus vs. Ben Harden, Woods Cross.

145 — Corbin Smith, Wasatch vs. Tate Renckert, Alta; Jed Loveless, Payson vs. Ryan Hansen, Maple Mountain.

152 — Jeff Eidem, Timpanogos vs. Tyler Manookin, Payson; Brock Hardy, Box Elder vs. Hayden Boren, Uintah.

160 — Jakob Discher, Wasatch vs. Brad Findlay, Corner Canyon; Kyle Larsen, Salem Hills vs. Tucker Tomlinson, Uintah.

170 — Brandyn Van Tassell, Maple Mountain vs. Jaxon Van Tassell, Salem Hills; Wyatt Monroe, Payson vs. Tanner Moon, Uintah.

182 — Ritchie Heywood, Wasatch vs. Zach Heaton, Corner Canyon; Justin Martin, Salem Hills vs. Seth Gardner, Wasatch.

195 — Parker Kay, Maple Mountain vs. Lilo Clark, Highland; Chayce Loveless, Payson vs. Kyle Hall, Alta.

220 — DJ Cohen, Wasatch vs. Keala Mahe, Hillcrest; Kade Carlson, Corner Canyon vs. Alek Shope, Uintah.

285 — Rusty Lamb, Timpview vs. Riley Taylor, Box Elder; Shaun Stockwell, Corner Canyon vs. Jarrod Runnels, Uintah.