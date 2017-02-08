SALT LAKE CITY — After he decided to stop the blood transfusions that eased the symptoms of leukemia, Elder Rulon G. Craven, a nonagenarian emeritus General Authority Seventy of the LDS Church, made another difficult call.

Three weeks ago, he informed a priesthood leader in his congregation that he was going out one last time to visit widows, but that it would be the final time he could fulfill his assignment as a home teacher.

"It just broke his heart," said his son, Brent Craven.

Elder Craven, known for his belief in positive thinking and his personal warmth, entered hospice care a week later and died Monday at 3:15 a.m. in Centerville, Utah, at age 92.

He had spent decades with rare access to senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, especially during his 13 years as secretary to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. His experiences with them strengthened his faith, which he shared with his wife, six children, 22 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.

"There was no question that in our home we knew that prophets walked the earth," Brent Craven said.

Those leaders called Elder Craven to the Second Quorum of the Seventy on Dec. 5, 1990. As a general authority, he was second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency and president of the Pacific Area. He was released in October 1996.

He also was a counselor in the North America South and Asia area presidencies.

Previously, Elder Craven served with the Presiding Bishopric, as director of the Aaronic Priesthood and as president of the New Zealand North Mission from 1967-70.

An energetic man who was still working out at a gym as recently as June, Elder Craven once spoke at the same Positive Mental Attitude rally as positivity titans Zig Zigler and Art Linkletter. His library was loaded with books on positive thought.

"There are many treasured truths my dad taught me," said his daughter, RaDawn Craven Mehr, "but one of the most powerful is that I can change my life by changing my thoughts."

Brent Craven said his father loved family time, including camping and vacations. The Craven home was full of laughter.

"He was really a crack-up," Brent Craven said. "He was always quick to laugh at a mistake he would make."

On Sunday night, a granddaughter, Jana Craven Samuelson, visited Elder Craven.

"I combed his hair in place, kissed his cheek like he always kissed mine and whispered into his ear that he looked handsome and it was time to go home," she wrote after he died. "My grandpa is my hero, my spiritual giant. The greatest, most loving and devoted man I know."

She said that last week, as he started his rapid decline, she asked him to watch over her daughter, Millee, who died as an infant.

"His last word to me was, 'Yes!' "

Elder Craven created several family traditions. Monthly, he sent family members a letter he titled "The Pursuit of Perfection," full of experiences, feelings and thoughts about what he wanted to pass on to them. He also started a tradition of a family ring representing the family's desire to keep gospel covenants and endure to the end.

Born Rulon Gerald Craven on Nov. 11, 1924, in Murray, Utah, he was the son of Gerald Craven, a pharmaceutical salesman who joined the LDS Church with his family in England, immigrated to Salt Lake City and married Susanna Esther Schultz.

Young Rulon grew up on Logan, Utah, and Boise, Idaho. He served in the Merchant Marine during World War II in the South Pacific and Europe, then served an LDS mission in New Zealand.

He met Donna Lee Lunt of Duncan, Arizona, at BYU, and they were married in the Arizona Temple on March 23, 1952.

"The greatest accomplishment of his life was marrying Donna Lee Lunt," Brent Craven said.

Elder Craven earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from BYU in 1954.

Professionally, he spent 20 years as a BYU administrator and was a training and development specialist.

After his general authority service, he served as president of the New Zealand Temple.

Elder Craven taught his family what Brent Craven called his most important lesson on living a good life, that "the gospel provides answers, and trusting and following prophets gives perspective and direction."

Funeral services are scheduled Friday at 11 a.m. in the Centerville Stake Center, 950 N. Main. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful, and Friday from 9-10:15 a.m. prior to the funeral.