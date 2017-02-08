SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton's voice strained with emotion when she told lawmakers Monday she was at a loss when her son, who had been battling depression, told her he didn't want to continue living.

"There's nothing more heartbreaking than not being able to help your child and not know where to go," she said.

As an elected official of Salt Lake County, which offers an array of mental health crisis services, Newton said she of all people should know who to call.

Yet she was at a loss when it mattered most, Newton said.

That's why she and Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, appeared before a House committee to ask for support of SB37, a bill to create a commission to help implement a statewide mental health crisis line.

Statewide, Utah has 19 crisis intervention phone numbers, but nine of them route straight to 911 dispatch, Thatcher said.

"You know who shouldn't take suicide calls that usually take about 40 minutes? 911," he said. "They're not trained to handle them. And frankly, they can't be tied up that long."

Thatcher said nine other lines go to a push-button menu, which he said is unhelpful for a person contemplating suicide.

"Instead of hearing a live body, they hear a voice recording," he said.

In Tooele County, Thatcher added, services are only available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., then calls are routed straight to voicemail.

"The most critical time when someone has made the decision to take their own life is the next 15 minutes," he said. "Most suicide attempts occur within 15 minutes. If we can get them help in those 15 minutes, they live."

The bill would create an 11-member commission to identify a method to integrate existing local mental health crisis lines connected to a qualified mental or behavioral health professional, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Salt Lake City, thanked Thatcher and Newton for their collaboration on the bill, calling it an important statewide issue.

No committee members spoke in opposition of the bill, voting 9-0 to pass it to the House floor with a favorable recommendation.