Two headlines from Fox News caught my attention. The First: "John Stossel: The incredible smear machine aimed at Team Trump". The second: "Hannity: Democrats are plotting to destroy Trumps agenda." Now, substitute two words, Obama for Trump and Republican for Democrat. I am not a liberal and I did not vote for Obama. I am just trying to point out that extreme partisan politics is a breeding ground for hypocrisy on both sides of the political aisle.

I believe one reason so many eligible voters don't vote is they can see right through the double standard found in politics and want no part of it. Americans have lost faith in both political parties to effectively govern and lead the country. Partisan political agendas are resulting in an "Us vs Them" mentality that is promoted by right wing talk radio. Reaching across the political aisle and working with other party is now considered an act of treason and can result in being voted out of political office.

It is time for a strong political leader to run as a third party candidate. Americans deserve better than our current two party system. It is time for politicians to set aside ideology and demonstrate real leadership. Our strength as a nation is our unity not our political divisions.

Neil Thomas

Ogden