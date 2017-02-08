• Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck, D-Salt Lake City, is trying for a third time to get an assisted suicide bill passed in Utah. HB76, also knowns as the End of Life Options Act, is scheduled to be presented in the House Heath and Human Services Committee at 3 p.m.

• The same committee also will hear HB50, sponsored by Rep. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful, which calls for limits on the number of days opioids can be prescribed in certain cases.

• Reps. Jason Chaffetz and Chris Stewart, R-Utah, are expected to visit the Utah House and Senate. Stewart also will be presenting Congressional Patriotism and Service Awards at the Capitol.