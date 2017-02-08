SALT LAKE CITY — A bill requiring the state to hold a presidential primary election to avoid the long lines and low turnout associated with last year's party caucus voting was advanced Wednesday by a House committee.

"Political parties should be in the business of trying to win elections, not run them," the sponsor of HB204, Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Millcreek, told the House Government Operations Committee. "This is not a partisan issue."

Arent described a number of voters who were unable to cast their ballots in last year's March 22 presidential preference vote held at Republican and Democratic party caucus meetings.

She said despite huge numbers of people who showed up for the party-run caucus meetings throughout the state, turnout dropped 53 percent from 2008 because many were unable to wait hours in the cold to vote.

Others, Arent said, encountered organizational problems, including some caucus meetings that ran out of ballots. Utahns who couldn't get to the meetings were out of luck because there was no other way to cast a ballot.

She read a 2015 letter from former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney urging Utah leaders to fund a state presidential primary because "tens of thousands fewer voters will participate in the process" at a caucus.

But lawmakers declined to pay for a primary after the Utah GOP — in the midst of a legal battle with the state over changes made to the candidate nomination process — said it was going forward with plans to hold the vote at caucus meetings.

Both Utah GOP Chairman James Evans and Utah Democratic Party Chairman Peter Corroon endorsed a state-funded primary Wednesday, although Evans said Republicans have yet to decide what they'll do for the 2020 presidential election.

"I think we can say whether it's government or the party, when you have a large turnout, you're going to have problems," Evans said. "We certainly support the funding of a primary for those political parties that want to participate."

Arent acknowledged it won't be easy to fund the $3 million price tag for a statewide presidential primary, but her bill proposes setting aside $1.45 million this year as a start.

HB204 passed out of the committee 8-1 and now goes to the full House.

The bill does not specify when a presidential primary should be held. In past years, Utah has conducted separate presidential elections months earlier than the regular June primary to try to make the state more relevant in the race.

In 2016, Utah attracted nearly every major candidate in the race in the days leading up to the presidential preference caucuses, including now-President Donald Trump, as well as campaign spending on TV commercials.

Trump came in third in Utah's Republican caucus vote, behind Ohio Gov. John Kasich and the winner, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Democrats overwhelming chose Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over the eventual nominee, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.