I don’t consider myself a very political person.

Like so many other Utahns, my focus is on my family, my faith and serving my community. I’m not usually the type to plan a protest or publish an op-ed. And I almost never write to Congress; until a few months ago, the only time I had reached out to our representatives in Washington was to request a flag flown over the Capitol for the Utah Fire Museum in Grantsville.

But that has changed, and the reason is simple: I’m an American living with Type 1 diabetes, and right now, Medicare is getting in the way of decisions that my doctor and I should be making on our own. In choosing to deny coverage for Omnipod — an innovative system that helps me monitor my blood sugar and deliver the insulin I need — our federal government is putting too many seniors at risk.

This decision has nothing to do with safety, as Omnipod was FDA-approved over 10 years ago. And it is not a matter of cost, since the cost over time is the same as other comparable treatments. Instead, Omnipod — a breakthrough, tube-free and wire-free insulin delivery system — appears to be a victim of its own innovation. Today, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) does not cover Omnipod, even though it was given the authority — by Congress — to cover just this sort of innovation without needing additional rules or regulations.

For those of us living with Type 1 diabetes, this roadblock is especially disappointing because we know how much progress has been made in managing this disease. For me, it started with something nearly every woman dreads: a comment from my soon-to-be mother-in-law about my weight.

I was 18, and about to be married. But the stress that comes with planning a wedding didn’t account for all of the weight I was losing, how sick I was feeling, or that I was having trouble seeing in spite of the fact that I had brand new glasses. It was hard to hear, but those questions from my fiancé’s mom changed my life.

My diabetes diagnosis led to my first — but certainly not my last — hospitalization. Over the course of five days, I was taught how to inject myself with insulin multiple times a day and how to test my urine to measure my blood sugar. I was told I would only live into my 40s.

That was scary, but I got through it. Since then, I’ve gone from injections to pumps to the best possible treatment for me: Omnipod.

But next year, I’ll transition from private insurance which covers Omnipod to Medicare, and I’m terrified of losing this treatment that I’ve come to depend on.

I know I’m not alone. When I first started using an insulin pump 36 years ago, I was one of the first in our state to try this new treatment. I remember how excited I was once more people in our community started using these devices, as our local pump support group became a lifeline.

Helping others became so rewarding that I ended up going back to school, and then working for my doctor, finding ways to support my fellow patients. I retired a few years ago, but their struggles and their stories have stayed with me ever since.

They are the reason I have started to do something I would have never considered doing before: calling on Congress and Medicare to do the right thing for our seniors by covering Omnipod.

I hope you’ll join me.

Janet O’Reilly Herron is a Type 1 diabetes advocate and retired fire safety specialist. A lifelong Utahn, she lives in West Valley City with her husband, Greg.