It’s been four years since claims surfaced of corrupt activities in the office of the Utah attorney general, triggering a far-reaching investigation that implicated politicians as well as prominent figures in business and government. Finally, the case has come to trial.

While corruption scandals are uncomfortable in a community that values integrity, the trial promises to provide answers and bring closure to a sordid chapter in the state’s political history.

This is a positive development.

Former Attorney General John Swallow faces 13 charges of public corruption, including racketeering, money laundering and bribery. The trial will probe into relationships allegedly formed as part of “pay-to-play” schemes that traversed the administrations of Swallow and his predecessor, Mark Shurtleff. As the trial proceeds, testimony should bring clarity to a portrait of systemic self-dealing in the state’s principal law enforcement office and possibly beyond.

The trial should provide the kind of vetting the public deserves, as well as a conclusion that will allow the AG’s office to move forward with a clean slate. And, it is a testament to the need to keep court proceedings open for public scrutiny of both our political and judicial processes.

The case has been unusual on a number of fronts. Utah ranks low in the nation for cases of public corruption, according to an analysis by a BYU political science professor. The prosecution in the case has not been without its own controversy. Lawyers have squabbled over tactics and status of evidence. Federal authorities who once exercised jurisdiction over the matter declined prosecution, and that decision has been subject to scrutiny.

Key evidence against Swallow relies on the veracity of witnesses who themselves have been convicted of fraud or other crimes. Claims made by those witnesses and others in the course of the investigation have implicated political figures not charged in the case, but who reportedly found themselves caught up in the pay-to-play arrangements. It’s been a lurid, lingering and compelling saga that, after four years, begs for a proper conclusion.

Swallow deserves his day in court and a chance to make his case before a jury of peers. The criminal justice system is the proper and necessary vehicle to get to the bottom of this tangled mess of accusations and counter-accusations that has haunted not only those directly connected to the case, but all citizens who demand integrity and accountability from their public servants.