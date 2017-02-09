What is the ultimate bottom line for a business?

While the answer might seem obvious, it is a question that has been debated by business leaders, economists, writers and philosophers for many generations.

The renowned free-market economist Milton Friedman, writing over 50 years ago in his book, “Capitalism and Freedom,” answered that question this way: The “one and only one social responsibility of business … (is) to use its resources and engage in activities designed to increase profits. Executives with a conscience who care about job creation, employee treatment or the environment … (are) nothing more than unwitting puppets of a social responsibility doctrine that threatens free markets.”

On the other hand, Utah business giant Gail Miller and her family answered the question in a much different way when they placed the enormously valuable Utah Jazz basketball franchise in a special perpetual trust so that the team will always be part of the Utah community.

The pure pursuit of maximum profit may well have led the Miller family to sell the Jazz. The profits would have been stunning. Instead, the family is foregoing profit to give back to the community and set a wonderful example.

Certainly, making a profit is one critical bottom line for any business. Earning a profit enables a business to purchase supplies and services, expand, hire more employees and raise salaries. Making a profit sometimes requires hard decisions.

But there is a strain of laissez-faire Ayn Rand-style capitalism that views profit as an end unto itself, that disdains social responsibility and argues that self-interest should guide every business and personal decision.

Another great economics writer and philosopher, Adam Smith, recognized that, beyond self-interest, “there are evidently some principles in (man’s) nature, which interest him in the fortune of others, and render their happiness necessary to him, though he derives nothing from it except the pleasure of seeing it.”

Smith understood that normal human beings have a need to be caring, to be charitable, to give back to the community. It is not a weakness, but a strength.

What would world be like if we had no philanthropists, no foundations, no charitable organizations?

Mark Fields, the CEO of Ford Motor Company, said that the purpose of business is more than making profits: “Our founder, Henry Ford, said a business that makes nothing but money is a poor business.”

Jon Huntsman Sr., in his book, “Winners Never Cheat,” said every business worthy of its name has an obligation to give back to the community regardless of its size or the amount it has to give. Giving back has the unique ability to lift and build communities, while at the same time enriching the giver. Business is not just about making a profit. It is about changing a community’s environment for the better.

These leaders also understood that building the community isn’t just philanthropy. It’s good for business. Supporting arts and culture, giving to educational institutions, helping resolve the homeless crisis, providing resources for medical research, contributing to religious institutions — these things create a more vibrant and successful community in which businesses can grow and thrive. Social responsibility does not threaten free markets or capitalism.

Gail Miller’s gift to the community will bless and benefit Utah in many ways, on many levels, for generations to come. One of the greatest benefits is the lesson Gail is teaching to young business leaders. Indeed, her grandson, Zane Miller, understanding his future responsibilities now that the Jazz will stay in Utah, said, “It’s a great opportunity for me and my cousins and future generations to give back to the community.”

That’s the real bottom line.