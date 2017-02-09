Back in the early 1800s, Baltimore allowed material to be deposited next to a wharf during a construction project. The dock operator was no longer able to operate as well as he did before and he sued the city of Baltimore. He contended that the city’s actions resulted in a decrease in value of his property and he claimed that the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution protected him from taking of property without just compensation.

The case ended up at the U.S. Supreme Court. In a famous decision, Barron v. Baltimore, Supreme Court Chief Justice Marshall held that only the United States federal government was required to follow the Bill of Rights. States and cities did not have to provide and protect those rights. “Amendments contain no expression indicating an intention to apply them to the State governments. This court cannot so apply them.” The decision said that the Fifth Amendment’s protection against taking of private property without compensation, and the other rights in the Bill of Rights, did not apply to cities or states.

Missouri used that decision to justify its Mormon extermination order. If states and cities did not have to follow the Bill of Rights, they didn’t have to provide Freedom of Religion to their citizens. Many claim that this resulted in the country and Constitution hanging by a thread.

In the 1860s, in the wake of the Civil War, Congress drafted the 14th Amendment which provided citizenship to “all persons born or naturalized,” including former slaves. Additionally, it accorded the rights in the Bill of Rights to everyone, no matter what state or city that they were in. The main drafter of the amendment, Sen. John Bingham, argued that its primary purpose was to overturn Barron v. Baltimore. That adopted amendment should have solved the question of states’ requirement to provide all of the Bill of Rights protections to all citizens. But it took another hundred years for the amendment to become fully effective. Therefore, the Barron v. Baltimore decision has been mostly overturned.

Utah has also had some of these issues develop in the last few years, including one that resulted in a decision by the Utah Supreme Court last year that said that Salt Lake City was taking property without just compensation, to swap for a public project that allowed moving a Rocky Mountain substation and rerouting rail lines. “This taking was not legal.”

In December, Salt Lake City revealed plans to place four homeless resource centers (the original name of the Road Home) around the city. The site on Simpson Avenue in Sugar House is next to a single family home neighborhood. According to realtor.com, homes next to homeless shelters have a decrease in value of at least 12.7 percent. The decrease in value of the homeowners amounts to the illegal taking of property!

Removing the Sugar House homeless site from consideration would save $7 million that could be used for vouchers for families to avoid the homeless shelters. The Road Home has about 100 children staying there every night in a facility with 80 registered sex offenders! In addition, if the facility is a family and children’s shelter, as many as 30 buses would have to run in the area every day and significantly hurt neighborhood air quality.

Most importantly, Salt Lake City, a city that prides itself for promoting equal rights, seems to be ignoring the basic rights that citizens of this country have. After almost 200 years of the 14th Amendment guarantee of those rights, the citizens of the U.S. should not have to fight this fight to have all governments abide by the Bill of Rights. At a minimum, Salt Lake City should re-evaluate its plans to include compensation for nearby homes and businesses. Salt Lake City should not act like Baltimore or those in the 1800s that said that the Bill of Rights does not apply to states and cities. Equal rights are not equal rights if they are ignored.

George Chapman is a former candidate for mayor of Salt Lake City.