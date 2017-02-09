They say that the wheels of justice turn slowly. This has certainly been the case with respect to former Utah Attorney General John Swallow’s criminal trial. After four years and multiple probes — by the Utah House, by the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, by the post-Swallow Attorney General’s Office, and by state and federal criminal agencies — Swallow’s trial on 13 public corruption related charges is underway. If he is convicted on all counts, Swallow could go to prison for 30 years.

I first wrote about the Swallow scandal in February of 2013 just as it began to unfold. I was one of the first Republicans to publicly call on Swallow to resign from office, and took a fair amount of heat for my position. Some of my closest political friends hammered me for “rushing to judgment” on Swallow, claiming that politicians deserve the presumption of innocence just like anyone else. But I have never believed that the public’s trust is an entitlement bequeathed on office holders. Trust is earned or squandered based on what you say and do.

Public trust is particularly delicate when it comes to law enforcement officers, and the attorney general is the chief law enforcement officer of the state. Our system of government depends upon the fair and impartial application of the law. We hold our courts, our judges, our prosecutors and our other law enforcement officers in high regard precisely because of their willingness to stand on the wall and protect our way of life. Our law enforcement officers must be above reproach, for even the slightest hint of corruption unravels the social compact that keeps us safe.

Swallow lost the trust of the public well before he was forced from office, and his insistence that resignation was “off the table” posed a serious risk to the integrity of our justice system. He refused to take full responsibility for his actions, blaming his problems on politically motivated attacks. Gratefully, we had several wise political leaders who recognized the damage Swallow was doing and refused to let it continue. We owe a lot to the Utah Legislature for commissioning and completing a thorough investigation of Swallow’s behavior, and for being prepared to move forward with impeachment proceedings. Swallow’s subsequent resignation was a direct result of legislative pressure. I could not have been more proud of the work the Utah Legislature did to protect and defend the integrity of our public institutions.

D.H. Lawrence once wrote, “Ethics and equity and the principles of justice do not change with the calendar.” Even though 49 months have passed since the scandal broke and I’ve replaced my wall calendar four times, I’m glad the Swallow trial is finally moving forward.

As the trial proceeds — and the whole sordid affair is refreshed in all of our minds — we need to remember that Swallow deserves the presumption of innocence as his case is presented before a jury of his peers. I hope that Swallow gets a fair and impartial trial. I also hope that justice is served by those entrusted to carefully weigh the evidence and decide Swallow’s fate. Regardless of the outcome of the trial, I will accept the results. For Swallow and his family, I hope there is a measure of mercy involved in the process.

But whatever the outcome of the trial, I hope that we will remember the painful lessons from the Swallow saga — that nobody is entitled to the public trust; that the integrity of our public institutions are worth fighting for; that we must all hold each other to the highest ethical standards regardless of political party affiliation.