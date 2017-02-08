I was looking at the records this morning and you’ve got to protect home court.

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite getting swept in the Bay Area last week by California and Stanford, Utah is still in position — albeit not in prime position — to secure one of four first-round byes in next month’s Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

The Utes enter the final four weeks of conference play two games out of a spot.

Getting there, acknowledged Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak, is a legitimate goal at this point. However, it wasn’t a topic of conversation in the immediate aftermath of the close losses on the road.

“The last couple of days haven’t struck me as being days to be talking about goals,” Krystkowiak said. “We’re trying to fix a lot of what’s broken, you know, get the boards pounded back in on the old ship here before she heads any deeper.”

Krystkowiak went on to note that things can change pretty quickly.

“I was looking at the records this morning and you’ve got to protect home court,” he said. “Let’s see what happens with the rest of the teams, but that’s basically what happened with the team that we were tied with last week (Cal). We had to play at their place and they beat us. They’ve got to go on the road this week and play.”

Finishing in the top four, he continued, is a reasonable goal for the Utes.

“But I think you know we don’t talk a whole lot about it,” Krystkowiak said. “It’s about the importance of winning the next game. If you take care of that business for the next seven games, I’m convinced you’ll be OK.”

Arizona and Oregon currently top the Pac-12 with 10-1 marks, while Cal and UCLA hold the other two bye positions at 8-3. USC is next at 7-4 with Utah (6-5) in close pursuit. No other teams in the league are having winning records in conference games this season.

Just seven games remain in the race for the first four quarterfinal berths in the Pac-12 tourney.

“I think that’s something that’s real attainable right now,” said sophomore guard Parker Van Dyke. “We’re two games out of that spot, and that’s something that would be a big deal for us — to get that bye in the Pac-12 Tournament, give us a better chance to win that.”

The Utes (15-8 overall) open the season-ending stretch of games Thursday (7 p.m., P12N) against Washington State (11-12, 4-7) in the Huntsman Center.

Van Dyke said the team’s focus is on the Cougars and taking care of business. Approaching things one game at a time, Van Dyke explained, is the plan of attack. The Utes still have hopes of getting into the NCAA Tournament. The path will be a step easier with a top four finish in the Pac-12 regular season. Only Colorado in 2012 won the conference crown without doing so. The Buffaloes were a No. 6 seed.

EXTRA STUFF: Utah defeated Washington State 88-47 in Pullman on Jan. 18. … The Utes rank among the national leaders in field-goal percentage (.510, fifth), defensive rebounding (29.2 per game, eighth) and rebounding margin (plus-8.1 per game, 10th). … Junior forward Kyle Kuzma tops the Pac-12 with 14 double-doubles. … The Utes have won their last two games against the Cougars by the same 41-point score. … Utah leads the all-time series 20-4 and holds a 14-1 advantage in Salt Lake City. Wazzou hasn’t beat the Utes in Utah since 1946.