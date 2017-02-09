Country singer Casey Donahew and his band will be bringing a little bit of Texas to Utah when they perform at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16.

He will be the opening act for the Western Hunting and Conservation Expo that takes place from Feb. 16-19.

Donahew’s latest album, “All Night Party," was released in August 2016 and it marks the first time the musician has collaborated with a producer. While the overall production quality of “All Night Party” separates this album from his other works, Donahew said he and his band members always keep their fans in mind and strive to make new songs that will continue to reflect their musical roots in Texas.

“We wanted to make sure we didn’t get too far away from what we’ve done in the past,” Donahew said in a phone interview. “I didn’t want to alienate our fan base. I just wanted to take what we’ve done and do it a little better.”

Donahew began performing in venues throughout his home state of Texas in 2002, but he never had a specific moment where he considered doing it for a living. He was just a guy who enjoyed writing songs and performing them for others, he said.

Donahew and his band took what he called a “one show at a time” approach, and after several years, they had built themselves a career with a dedicated fan base, he said. Donahew has forged his own path in the music industry from the ground up, self-releasing all of his albums, and even starting his own record label, Almost Country Entertainment.

“It’s rewarding when you can accomplish things on your own terms, and do it yourself when everyone tells you that you can’t,” Donahew said.

Donahew attributes much of his success to his wife, who has been his manager since the band first formed. Even though this leads to constantly having to separate his personal life from his business life, Donahew said that the rewards far outweigh the challenges.

“(The music industry) is a tough business,” he said. “It’s good to know that the person you have fighting for you has your best interest in mind.”

With his wife and a loyal fan base rooting for him, Donahew finds performing on stage to be satisfying and fun.

“I love playing music, and I love playing music with my band,” he said. “We’ve got a great band, and I enjoy getting to share the stage with those guys.”

Donahew has visited Utah a few times, and is looking forward to coming back.

“We’ve had some great fans at the shows we’ve done (in Utah), so it’s going to be good,” Donahew said. “We want to get up there and see people singing along and enjoying what we do. “

If you go…

What: Casey Donahew concert

When: Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

Where: Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City

How much: $50

Web: huntexpo.com/entertainment/. The website includes an option to register for the entire Western Hunting and Conservation Expo or for single events.

Email: lottiejohnson@deseretnews.com