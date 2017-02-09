Wellness policies are federally required documents that outline the nutrition and health guidelines for each school district, addressing things like health curriculum, nutritional requirements of school breakfasts and lunches as well as specifics for physical education classes.

While districts must adhere to government guidelines on food provided by schools, the availability and nutritional standards of food brought into the classroom for events like birthdays, holidays or other celebrations are set by the local district.

Click on the name of one of the Utah school districts below to read its wellness policy:

