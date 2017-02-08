SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Senate gave final legislative approval Wednesday to a resolution calling for reducing the size of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, designated more than 20 years ago by then-President Bill Clinton.

The 25-4 vote for HCR12 follows the passage of another resolution that seeks to rescind the state's newest national monument, Bears Ears, set aside by then-President Barack Obama in the last days of his presidency.

Senate Majority Leader Ralph Okerlund, R-Monroe, the Senate sponsor of HCR12, said locals still resent that the nearly 1.9 million-acre Grand Staircase-Escalante monument was designated without their input.

"Here's our chance to be able to do something that will make a difference," Okerlund said, describing the resolution as nonpartisan. "It will make sure the next generation does not grow up hating what has happened to them by a stroke of a pen."

But Senate Minority Assistant Whip Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, who voted against the bill, said studies have shown the monument brought job growth so she was "struggling with understanding, again, this overblown fear that this is not working."

Sen. David Hinkins, R-Orangeville, said the state's largest coal reserves are "locked up" in the monument, costing the area many good-paying jobs, not those that "cater to backpackers that probably don't stay in motels anyway."

Okerlund told reporters at the Senate's daily media availability that being able to mine the area's "very high quality coal" would "dwarf any economic growth seen for the past 20 years." The market for the coal, he said, is more questionable today.

New monument boundaries should be drawn to include slot canyons, formations and other features covered under the Antiquities Act used to designate it, Okerlund said, with the help of President Donald Trump's administration and others.

During a meeting Tuesday with Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, at the White House, Trump was given a copy of the resolution asking him to undo the Bears Ears National Monument.

The Grand Staircase resolution now goes to Gov. Gary Herbert, who is expected to sign it.

All the Senate Republicans voted for HCR12, including Sen. Brian Shiozawa, R-Cottonwood Heights. Shiozawa was the only GOP senator who had opposed the Bears Ears resolution passed last Friday, saying he had hoped for a compromise.

Senate Minority Leader Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, was the only Democrat who voted in favor of HCR12.

Davis said he changed his mind when he heard Okerlund talk about "another generation hating the federal government down in rural Utah. That's not good for the state."

Another Democrat, Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, said after voting against the resolution that it accomplished nothing other than offending the outdoor retail industry that has threatened to move its biannual show from Utah.

"The giant sucking sound you hear from the Legislature is the sound of Utah's greatest biannual convention leaving the state, taking with it millions of dollars and thousands of jobs," Dabakis said.

During the Senate floor debate, Hinkins said the Outdoor Retailer trade show is making an "idle threat." He said lawmakers should not "pander" to the industry and suggested most of its products are manufactured overseas.

Executives from Black Diamond have raised concerns about the state's attitudes toward control of public lands, and Patagonia announced Monday it will not attend any more shows in Utah because of the Bears Ears resolution.