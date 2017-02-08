SALT LAKE CITY — The Volkswagen emissions settlement has become a blessing and a curse in a tight budget year as some state lawmakers see room for a clean-fuel bus measure while others want to wait and see how far the money can go.

The $32 million settlement awarded to the state may be enough to move forward with a resolution to prioritize the replacement of Utah's school bus fleet from outdated diesel-burning vehicles to a clean-fuel alternative.

HCR5, sponsored by Rep. Steve Handy, R-Layton, has new life with the awarding of reparations from the Volkswagen settlement. Handy, who has attempted for the past four years to pass similar legislation, put forth the measure as a nonbinding resolution, hoping to prioritize the replacement of school buses as one use for the settlement funds.

Handy amended the original resolution, which requested a $20 million one-time appropriation to replace 433 school buses that still use outdated diesel engines. HCR5 now requests a portion of the settlement, without specifics, to address as many of the buses as can be afforded.

"The $20 million initially came out of the transportation funding task force," Handy said. "The task force said, 'Give us a one-time appropriation and we can replace all of these old school buses.'"

Some lawmakers question whether replacing the school buses is the best use of the funds.

"Would we better off using the ranking system to find a better way to spend these funds?" asked Rep. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton.

Handy acknowledged that many agencies and interests are vying for a part of the settlement, but he hopes to see a portion dedicated to clean-fuel buses.

The resolution passed the House by a 69-4 vote and now moves to the Senate for consideration.