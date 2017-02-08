ROY — The Human Society of Utah has matched a $5,000 reward being offered by a Roy family for the arrest and conviction of the person who killed their horse, raising the reward to $10,000.

Cinnamon, a 21-year-old quarter horse, was found Feb. 5 with two bullet wounds to her forehead, according to the Humane Society.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the (Gail) Larsen family for the loss of their beloved horse,” said Human Society Executive Director Gene Baierschmidt. “We have been contacted by neighbors who are concerned that the shooting occurred in a residential area near a school. We hope the reward offers an incentive for someone to come forward with information to convict the person responsible and hold them accountable for this wanton destruction of life.”

The family also said that someone cut Cinnamon’s tail off 6-months ago.

Roy police had no leads in the case as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information can call police at 801-629-8221.