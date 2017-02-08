SALT LAKE CITY — Even though top police officials from across the nation reportedly gave a lukewarm response to President Donald Trump's immigration ban during a speech in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown said he walked away feeling positive about what he heard overall.

Trump slammed the court that is deliberating his immigration and refugee executive order for having motivations he described as "so political" while addressing the Major Cities Chiefs Association, whose members are from the 68 largest police departments in the U.S. and 10 from Canada.

In criticizing the appeals court that put his executive order on immigration on hold, Trump said a "bad high school student" could understand that the language in his order was legal, The Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, the law enforcement officials clapped sparingly when he asked whether they agreed with his views on the immigration ban.

In January, the Major Cities Chiefs Association issued a press release stating its concern with a provision in Trump's order that said so-called sanctuary cities that protect those in the country illegally would be penalized with the potential loss of federal funds.

Brown was in the front row for Trump's speech. Speaking to the Deseret News during a lunch break, Brown said he didn't dwell on the president's more controversial statements.

"He did talk tough on crime. He said, 'I want to stop drug trafficking.' He said he would like to put an emphasis on gang violence. He said, 'I want to stop Islamic extremist terrorism.' But then, on the other side of the coin, he said, 'I think we need to do more for (drug) treatment and mental health issues,'" Brown said. "One thing he spoke very strongly about is how supportive he and his administration is going to be toward law enforcement … that seemed to resonate very well."

Brown said he was also encouraged to hear the president talk about an emphasis on law enforcers having more community engagement.

"I think the strongest message he said was, look, we don't have all the answers but we're offering you an invitation to come back to the White House and continue these conversations, which I thought really resonated well with the group because that's what we've been saying," Brown said. "We police our communities. We're the experts. We know the good folks, the bad folks. It would be nice for you to listen to us in how we police our communities."

Salt Lake City's police chief also met with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to talk about immigration enforcement. Brown said he was pleased Kelly seemed to be "very open to feedback."

"(He said) 'We're here to learn,' which was kind of a nice takeaway," Brown.

The law enforcement group asked him very directly what defines a sanctuary city, and Kelly said, "I don't have a clue," Brown said.

"I think that shows a willingness that they truly want to work with law enforcement across the country to figure out what we need to do to make our communities more safe," Brown said.

Brown also reiterated what he said along with Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski during a press conference in January that "Salt Lake City is a welcoming city. We're not going to enforce immigration. We're going to focus on criminal activity. … There will be no sanctuary for violent criminal activities in our community."

Trump's heated comments about a federal court come a day after the president met with the National Sheriff's Association and falsely claimed “the murder rate in our country is the highest it’s been in 47 years.”

Several news agencies quickly pointed out that according to FBI statistics, violent crime in the United States is down from the 1990s, including the murder rate. The murder rate in 2015, the most recent year statistics are available, was less than half the murder rate of 1980, even though the murder rate rose slightly from 2014, according to the FBI.

In Salt Lake City, Brown said serious crimes are down 7 percent from last year.

Contributing: Associated Press