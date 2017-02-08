SANDY — Sandy police believe a woman killed while crossing 700 East on Tuesday night was hit by more than one vehicle.

Now, police want to talk to the driver of one of those vehicles believed to have hit her and left the scene before officers arrived.

Rhonda Crebs, 65, of Sandy, was crossing 700 East near 10500 South just before 7 p.m. in an area where there is not a crosswalk, when she was "struck by more than one vehicle," according to police.

Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said detectives believe Crebs was hit by at least two vehicles, possibly more.

She was wearing dark clothing and crossing in an area not well lit, he said. Crebs lives near the crash scene, Nielsen said, but it was still unclear Wednesday where she was headed or why she attempted to cross the street in that area.

One of the drivers believed to have hit her, who was in a white car, stopped and stuck around for 10 minutes with other witnesses before leaving the scene.

Nielsen did not know if that driver knew what happened or thought it was OK to leave because other witnesses were on scene. They are hoping the driver will contact them at 801-799-3000.

The other driver who stayed at the scene is cooperating with police, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as factors, he said.