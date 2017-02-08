As soon as she saw him, 22-year-old Amanda Owens knew the guy installing the cabinet wasn’t a local. For one thing, he looked too preppy with his button-up shirt and pressed pants. Then, when she heard him speak, she knew for sure he was an out-of-towner; the guy was really polite. Although she came in contact with many kind people in her line of work, this guy put the rest of them to shame.

Owens, a native from Prosser, Washington, was a territory sales manager for a tobacco company. On company orders, she had ordered several new cigarette display cases for the gas stations throughout her territory. That spring day in 2005, she was at Marsh’s Trading Post in Lewiston, Idaho, to ensure the latest cabinet was installed correctly and on time.

But she couldn’t stay at Marsh’s all day; Owens had other responsibilities. So, after seeing that everything thus far looked good, Owens continued her rounds to other locations.

But when she returned to Marsh’s, she realized the cabinet hadn’t been installed according to her specifications. The installation guy would need to return.

Clayton Brown was 24 years old and had installed plenty of other cigarette cabinets all throughout Idaho. A Utah boy from Kaysville, he’d moved to Coeur d’alene, Idaho, to run the installation depot that worked as a third-party contractor for businesses like the one Owens worked for.

So, when he was instructed to return to Marsh’s Trading Post, he was a little put off that the sales rep hadn’t realized how error-free his work was. While making the two-hour trek back to Lewiston was feasible, it wasn’t the way Brown had planned on spending his day.

Back in Lewiston, Brown puttered around the display case, trying to figure out what the rep had found fault with when he heard a voice behind him declare, “You’re doing it wrong.”

Brown turned around and saw the petite sales rep from the other day.

As Owens instructed Brown regarding how the cabinet should be installed, he realized he hadn’t put the cabinet in correctly; it would need to be fixed.

The two met again once the install was done, this time per specifications. But several other cabinet installations needed to be done and, since Owens made it a point to oversee all installs, she and Brown enjoyed many other opportunities to talk. Owens’ company was updating many of its cigarette cabinets, and the firm Brown worked for had the contract to complete the work.

As the two got to know each other throughout various gas stations in Idaho, their conversations expanded to include more than cabinets. Brown found out Owens had a boyfriend. Although the two were just friends, Brown’s interest in Owens never waned. One day, as Owens told Brown about her boyfriend’s childish behavior, Brown realized she wasn’t happy and that the relationship she was in wasn’t a healthy one. It was time to see if her relationship with Brown could progress. Brown took the plunge and challenged her, “If you ever want to go out on a date with a real man, let me know.”

Soon after, Owens broke up with her boyfriend and took Brown up on his offer. He took her out to dinner for their first date to Chili’s in Spokane, Washington. The evening was so memorable that the two can still recite what they ate that night for dinner.

Two years later, after jobs that took them throughout several states, Clayton and Amanda Brown were married on March 3, 2007, at the Heritage Gardens in Sandy. Today, they live with their two children in Hyrum.

Elizabeth Reid has bachelor's degrees in economics and history. A wife and mother, she loves learning people's love stories and blogs about her own at agoodreid.blogspot.com.