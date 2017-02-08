Football teams aren’t the only ones competing at the Super Bowl each year, advertisers also use their best strategies as they battle to win impressions from the viewers. The advertisements below are some of our favorite family-friendly contestants from this year’s game.
Hyundai brought the Super Bowl to the troops this year, resulting in these touching virtual reunions.
Skittles took a lighthearted angle on romance in this family-centered skit.
Honda called in the celebrities this year in this spot reminding viewers of the power of dreams.
Ernie the Elephant entertained kids with his antics at a gym in an ad for Wonderful Pistachios.
Melissa McCarthy’s efforts to save the planet result in disaster in this spot from Kia.
The Clean Cut is a feature that highlights family friendly videos.