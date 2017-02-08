PROVO — BYU senior guard L.J. Rose is scheduled to undergo knee surgery Friday, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

Rose, who is a team captain, a starter and the only senior on the roster, will have the meniscus in his right knee repaired after an MRI revealed a tear. A timeline for his return to the court won’t be determined until after the surgery.

The Cougars play at Pepperdine Thursday and at San Francisco Saturday.

Rose has started all 25 games this season for the Cougars and is averaging 26.1 minutes, 5.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and a team-high 4.7 assists per game. Rose ranks No. 3 in the West Coast Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio and he’s shooting 35 percent from the field, 29 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent from the free-throw line.

A Houston native, Rose began his collegiate career at Baylor before transferring to Houston, where he started for two seasons. He led the American Athletic Conference in assists (5.5 per game) in 2013-14 and the next season he averaged 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

After graduating from Houston with a degree in health in 2016, Rose transferred to BYU and is enrolled as a graduate student.

Another BYU senior, forward Kyle Davis, underwent season-ending knee surgery in mid-December.

In Rose’s absence, sophomore Elijah Bryant could take the open spot in the Cougars’ starting lineup. Bryant started last week against top-ranked Gonzaga when Nick Emery was ill.