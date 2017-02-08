Los Angeles photographer Tom Elenbaas said he doesn’t get a lot of chances to take breathtaking photos.

But in June 2016, he snapped a shot (actually a blend of two exposures, one for the foreground and one for the night sky) of the Milky Way in Zion National Park, and it’s since gained popularity. He wrote a blog post for the website Outdoor Photographer on how he took the shot and his experience in Zion.

He writes that he and his brother, fellow photographer Bob Elenbaas, found themselves alone on Canyon Junction Bridge about midnight, giving them an optimal time to shoot the sky.

Though the Milky Way was visible, the foreground was hard to see. They returned around dusk the next day to get the other shot, he wrote.

"When I do have a chance to shoot the Milky Way, I strive to capture an image that looks ‘real,’ which is, of course, impossible since the night sky images our digital cameras capture look nothing like what we’re able to see unaided,” he wrote. “But if we shot the night sky as it appears to the naked eye, nobody would give it a second look. Fortunately, great camera sensors coupled with Photoshop and a bit of artistic license let us creatively capture the ‘real’ night sky.”

Read more at Outdoor Photographer.