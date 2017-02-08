Fresh off an upset win at No. 23 North Dakota State last weekend, the Utah Valley University wrestling team will cap its regular season at home this week when it hosts No. 22 Stanford on Friday (Feb. 10) and Big 12 Conference foe Northern Colorado on Saturday (Feb. 11). Both dual meets will be contested in Lockhart Arena and begin at 7 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

Friday's weekend opener against the ranked Cardinal will be televised locally on UVU TV, and both duals will be streamed live on UVU's athletic website. Live results for each contest will also be available by visiting TrackWrestling.

"We're excited to have another opportunity to wrestle against a ranked team. There are a lot of important opportunities for our guys on the horizon; to wrestle against ranked kids, to wrestle against a solid program and to stack ourselves up and see how we compare against a very good team," head UVU coach Greg Williams said. "I love what coach Borrelli is doing with his program at Stanford. He has seven ranked guys in his lineup and we like the challenge that lies ahead.

"Saturday will then be our last match and will be Senior Day for Trevor Willson. Northern Colorado doesn't have a great record, but on paper we match up evenly and we're going to have to make sure that we don't overlook them. It's going to be a tough match."

UVU enters Friday's opener with a 5-4 overall record and a 2-2 mark in Big 12 Conference duals after picking up a big victory over the 23rd-ranked NDSU Bison in Fargo last weekend. The contest marked Utah Valley's second win on the year over a nationally ranked opponent, as it previously knocked off No. 23 Oregon State by criteria, 17-16, at home on Dec. 15. With the wins, the Wolverines are now 2-2 against nationally ranked foes on the season and currently receiving votes for the USA Today/NWCA Coaches Poll for just the second time in program history.

The Wolverines won six of the 10 bouts en route to earning the upset win over North Dakota State, including bonus-point wins from Trevor Willson (141) and Grant LaMont (149), as well as clutch decision victories from Kimball Bastian (174) and Will Sumner (184) in the final two bouts of the night to seal the victory.

The redshirt freshman Bastian earned Big 12 Conference Wrestler of the Week honors this week after recording his 9-3 victory over NDSU's Dylan Urbach, along with an upset win over No. 15 David Kocer of South Dakota State the following evening in Brookings. In his bout against the 2016 NCAA qualifier and 15th-ranked Kocer, the match headed to overtime tied up at 1-1, and Bastian managed to turn a single-leg shot into the winning takedown in the opening sudden victory period to earn a 3-1 upset win.

With his big wins last week, Bastian has now re-entered the top 20 national poll as he currently finds himself ranked 20th in his weight class by FloWrestling. Fellow redshirt freshman Tanner Orndorff (197) is also ranked, as he comes in at 24th in the latest NCAA Coaches' Panel rankings. The two ranked Wolverines hold respective 19-9 and 19-11 records on the season, while heavyweights Jordan Karst and Dustin Dennison lead the way at 21-5 and 20-6, respectively.

About Standford

The 22nd-ranked Cardinal come to Orem with an 8-3 overall record and a 4-1 Pac-12 clip. Stanford had won seven of its last eight duals before dropping an 18-15 contest to Pac-12 foe Oregon State in Corvallis on Jan. 30. Of its eight wins, two have come against ranked opponents as Stanford holds victories over No. 14 Arizona State (21-14) and No. 20 Princeton (22-12).

Seven of Stanford's 10 starters are currently ranked in the national polls and 2016 All-American Joey McKenna (24-1) leads the way, as he's the third-ranked wrestler in the nation at 141 pounds.

All-time series vs. Standford

Friday's contest will mark the sixth all-time meeting between the Wolverines and Cardinal. Stanford holds a slim 3-2 series advantage, but the two have split two meetings in Orem including an 18-15 Utah Valley win on Feb. 1, 2013.

About Northern Colorado

The Bears enter the week with a 1-8 record and a 0-4 mark in Big 12 duals. UNC will first host fellow conference foe Wyoming on Wednesday before coming to Orem on Saturday. Of Northern Colorado's eight losses, three of them have been by five points or less, as it holds a 24-19 setback to Arizona State, a 19-16 one to Iowa State and a 21-18 loss to Cal Poly.

Four of UNC's grapplers are currently nationally ranked. Keilan Torres (165) leads the way as he holds a 21-11 record and enters the weekend ranked 19th by FloWrestling.

All-time history vs. Northern Colorado

Saturday will mark the 17th all-time meeting between UVU and UNC. The Bears hold a slight 9-7 series lead after edging out the Wolverines by a point, 19-18, last year in Greeley.

Up next for UVU

Following Saturday's regular season finale against Northern Colorado, Utah Valley is off until March 4-5, when it heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the 2017 Big 12 Championships. There, 10 Wolverines will look to punch their tickets to the NCAA Championships that will be held March 16-18, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Senior Day on Saturday

Prior to Saturday's dual against UNC, the Wolverines will honor their lone senior in four-year starter Willson. Willson will enter the weekend having won 34 career matches at UVU, including two straight by major decision.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.