TAYLORSVILLE — A man who prosecutors say met a 12-year-old girl on a dating app and then picked her up at her junior high school for the purpose of having sex has been charged with kidnapping.

Ali Salim Mohsin, 25, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with child kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and enticing a minor, a second-degree felony.

Mohsin and the girl met on the dating site Plenty of Fish on Jan. 1, charges state. The two discussed meeting and having sex, and also began exchanging text messages, according to court documents.

On Jan. 3, the girl was spotted during school hours outside Eisenhower Junior High School, 4351 S. Redwood Road. She claimed she was waiting for her mother, according to the charges.

The girl's father was notified and responded to the school. In reviewing school surveillance video, the girl was seen getting into an unknown SUV. The father went looking for his daughter and found the SUV parked at a Subway restaurant down the street from the school, according to the charges.

Mohsin was arrested before any sexual activity had taken place, charges state.

Police confirmed the girl was also a victim in similar case in November.

In that case, Jeffrey Nicolas Nyman, 31, of Payson, picked up the girl at Eisenhower Junior High School and drove her to a Provo hotel to have sex, according to court documents.

Nyman was charged in 4th District Court with child kidnapping; two counts of rape of a child; two counts of sodomy on a child; two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child; and enticing a minor.

The girl's parents found out she had not gone to school that day. When she got home that night, police asked her where she had been.

The girl and Nyman also met on Plenty of Fish, according to court documents.

"The transcript of the messages were highly sexual in context and included graphic details of sexual activities," charges state.

The girl claimed she had been in contact with Nyman for two years on Facebook and Snapchat, that she was in love with him, and planned to marry him and move to Dallas with him, according to charging documents.

"I told him how old I was, and he said he really didn't care. I told him I didn't care either," the girl told a Division of Child and Family Services employee, according to court records.

When interviewed by police, Nyman said he didn't know the girl was 12 but admitted "she looked young," charges state. He claimed the girl told her she had just dropped off her sister at the junior high school and did not have ID when he asked for it, according to charging documents.