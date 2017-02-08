BYU women's tennis travels to Denver for its first road match of the season on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 4 p.m. MT, at the Stapleton Tennis Pavilion.

The Cougars (1-1) look to bounce back after a close 4-3 defeat against Missouri last weekend that came down to the wire. BYU opened the season with a 4-0 sweep over Weber State at home and attempts to earn the second victory of the season by avenging last season's 4-3 home loss against the Pioneers.

Senior Savannah Ware-Avina leads the Cougars with a perfect 2-0 singles record in dual matches, while doubles duo Natella Nabieva and Polina Malykh look to protect a 2-0 doubles dual record.

Denver (3-1) is off to a strong start this season with wins against Syracuse, Colorado and New Mexico and the lone defeat of the season coming against Michigan. The Pioneers are led by doubles duo Julia O'Loughlin and Maureen Slatter, currently ranked No. 10, and Bianca Mok who holds a No. 109 singles ranking.