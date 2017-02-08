PRICE — A man who allegedly confronted two Price police officers with a pair of kitchen shears was safely taken into custody after being hit twice with a Taser, according to police.

Jimmy Jack Olson, 33, of Price, was arrested for investigation of disorderly conduct, failing to obey the commands of officers and drug-related charges.

"We're very happy that he was able to be safely taken into custody. Essentially, nobody got hurt, including Mr. Olson," Price Police Capt. Bill Barnes said.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to a home where Olson was reportedly "out of control," acting "erratically" and displaying what the caller thought was a knife, Barnes said. The caller, a relative, was hiding in a closet while calling 911, he said.

"The caller believed the male was allegedly exhibiting signs of a drug-induced psychosis," according to police.

Price police officer Nick Parker and Wellington police officer Drew Olson entered the house. Jimmy Olson came quickly around a corner at the officers holding a pair of kitchen shears and threatened them, Barnes said.

The officers were able to maintain distance from Olson and take cover, allowing one officer time to deploy his Taser, he said.

"Based on their training, they used good tactics. One person was prepared to use deadly force, the other had a Taser," Barnes said.

Even after being hit twice with a Taser and handcuffed, Olson continued to struggle with the officers, he said.

Olson was released from the Utah State Prison last week. Barnes said it was his understanding that Olson was supposed to serve time in Idaho upon his release, but officials in Idaho declined to pick him up.

Barnes did not know what charges Olson was convicted of in Idaho or which agency was supposed to transport the man.

Barnes said Olson also had a warrant out for his arrest in Utah County at the time of his release from prison. According to court records, the warrant was for a misdemeanor speeding ticket.

Olson has a total of 21 prior arrests ranging from theft, assault, burglary, vehicle burglary, domestic violence and robbery, Barnes said. Court records show his most recent conviction was for engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity.

The Utah Department of Corrections said Wednesday that before any inmate is released, corrections employees check for warrants or detainers. If they find a detainer, they contact the agency that issued it to see if law enforcers want to pick up the offender.

Sometimes an agency will give instructions for the offender to report to them after being released rather than picking them up, according to corrections officials.

In this case, Olson did not have a directive to be transported to another state following his release in Utah.