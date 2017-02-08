It's easy to combine sports with (education) here in the U.S., and we didn't have that in Germany or anywhere else in Europe. The club sports in Europe don't coordinate with the universities well, so wanting to continue playing volleyball and pursue my education led me here.

PROVO — Letters of intent signed by football players sometimes arrive after a ridiculous amount of pageantry. Home visits, unofficial visits to the school's campus, copious amounts of letters sent and received, all lead up to a red carpet official visit where prospective football players are treated as nothing short of royalty. It's all part of the exhaustive process.

It works in stark contrast to the recruiting experience of at least three current international players on the BYU men's volleyball team.

Tim Dobbert arrived at BYU just prior to the 2014 season all the way from Aichelberg, Germany. Having already signed on with the Cougar program, the 6-foot-10 German arrived in Provo having never stepped foot on campus nor having met with then BYU coach Chris McGown.

"I hadn't even been in the U.S. before," Dobbert recalled. "I knew of the great volleyball program they had here, and of the educational opportunities, but that was it. I had my perceptions of what it would be like, but I really had no idea."

Freshman Miki Jauhiainen had largely the same experience. Arriving from Tampere, Finland, the 6-foot-7 middle blocker also selected BYU without a visit. He was very unaware of the Cougars' program until BYU assistant Luka Slabe, who has strong ties with some of Jauhiainen's coaches in his native Finland, turned him on to the opportunity.

"I have some female friends that I knew were coming here, so that's what first got me interested," Jauhiainen said. "Even though I didn't get a chance to visit, I was able to talk with Luka (Slabe) about it and so far it's been great. I love it here."

Slabe played for the Cougars from 2000-2003, and after spending time coaching his national team in Slovenia, he returned to BYU in 2015 and has worked to mine the often-rich international talent.

"I'm connected with the Finnish pipeline really, really well, so Miki might not be the only guy we get from Finland in the coming years," Slabe said. "They know what we're doing here. They know we're doing good stuff. And I know how BYU can positively influence those players' careers with the educational opportunities here, along with the great volleyball."

The educational opportunities were the primary reason Dobbert signed on back in 2014, along with Kiril Meretev, who joined the program from Bulgaria that same year.

Upon graduating from high school, Dobbert ventured to Berlin to play professionally for half a year before growing weary of the experience and also wanting to continue his education.

"It's easy to combine sports with (education) here in the U.S., and we didn't have that in Germany or anywhere else in Europe," Dobbert said. "The club sports in Europe don't coordinate with the universities well, so wanting to continue playing volleyball and pursue my education led me here."

The first schools and areas that caught Dobbert's attention were programs from the warm states of Florida, California and Hawaii. He spoke with several schools after letting them know his intentions of playing college volleyball in the States. Ultimatley he settled on BYU.

"I spent about six months on the applications and getting everything ready, and after doing all the work, BYU became the place that matched up with my goals best," Dobbert said. "I'm studying mechanical engineering and BYU has a really good program to do that."

Playing volleyball and gaining an education is one thing. Fitting in socially is another. All three international players are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which would seemingly compound how well each player would acclimate to BYU's unique culture.

"Well, you have your teammates, which pretty much have to be your friends," said Dobbert, with a laugh. "But they've been great from day one. There's great people here and that's certainly helped."

"Our players are very accepting and that makes it easier," Slabe added. "That's the way they were when I came here, and it's great to see. We have a team of players that want each other to succeed, and even though it's not always easy, it really helps."

So, has Dobbert's BYU experience, four years in the making, been worth it? The tall German considers the question carefully before giving his answer.

"I'll be honest, sometimes I think a lot of what it would be like going to another university where you're able to party and all that," Dobbert said. "But in the end I'm thankful to be at a place where you're able to focus so much on just school and volleyball. It's going to be a very good thing for me in my career after school, I feel. We focus on the most important things here at BYU."

