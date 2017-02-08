SALT LAKE CITY — A "political frenzy" led to pubic corruption charges for which former Utah Attorney General John Swallow is now on trial, his attorney said Wednesday.

"This case starts with politics and I think you’ll see, continues with politics," Scott Williams told a 12-person jury during his opening statement in 3rd District Court.

Williams said he doesn't know why anyone would want to be a politician because they have targets on their backs and people want to bring them down. He said the criminal case isn't about a politician but about a man.

He told jurors investigators ignored information, twisted witness statements and encouraged testimony to fit their narrative. Williams said prosecutors took a shotgun approach with the charges against Swallow and that they're heaping on overstated scenarios in an attempt to bury him.

"Everything has to hit the bull's-eye here," Williams said, displaying a target peppered with errant shots.

Swallow is charged with 12 felonies and one misdemeanor, including racketeering, bribery, accepting gifts, money laundering and witness tampering.

In her opening statement, assistant Salt Lake County district attorney Chou Chou Collins walked the jury through the now familiar story of tangled relationships Swallow, former Attorney General Mark Shurtleff and the late Tim Lawson had with several wealthy businessmen.

Collins showed jurors a chart with Shurtleff at the top and Swallow and Lawson in each corner, calling it a triangle of "power, greed, corruption."

The prosecutor explained Swallow's alleged activity behind each of the 13 charges.

"I know it sounds like a lot, but every count has specific facts behind it," she said.

Collins also told jurors some of the state's witnesses have criminal backgrounds and that they would be the best judges of their testimonies. She also said the state has other evidence, bank accounts and photographs.

"It's not just the testimony of somebody who has a criminal record," she said.

Marc Sessions Jenson was scheduled to be the first prosecution witness.

Jenson testified in a hearing last month that Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, and then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, attended a "secret" meeting involving UTA officials and developers in his Southern California office in 2009. Hughes was not speaker, but was a legislator and UTA board chairman at the time.

Jenson, who spent four years in prison for selling unregistered securities, also claims Shurtleff and Swallow extorted him for money and favors on trips that he paid for to the Pelican Hill resort near Newport Beach.

"This was a brand new story," Williams told the jury in his opening statement, adding Jenson joined the "FBI team" in 2013 while he was in prison. "It is completely false."

Williams didn't deny that Swallow traveled to Pelican Hill, including an anniversary trip with his wife, but said the former attorney general was a private citizen at the time.