They’ve still got more in the tank, and it’s our job as coaches to extract everything we can to help them reach their potential.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s gymnastics team is midway through its 2017 campaign and co-head coach Tom Farden believes his young team, with a 7-0 meet record overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12, has earned a B+ to date.

“You’ve got to have a little bit of an aerial view with this team because we are very young and lost two critical starters early in the season,” said Farden. “We only have one senior and two juniors so they are drinking a little from the fire hose, but really overall doing a good job.

“They’ve still got more in the tank, and it’s our job as coaches to extract everything we can to help them reach their potential.”

That potential is still underlying for Missy Reinstadtler. The highly-touted freshman wasn’t in the lineup for the first two meets, but has since earned her way into the all-around after a combination of injuries (Sabrina Schwab and Kim Tessen), and teammates' performances. Reinstadtler’s emergence isn’t surprising, but comes sooner than planned.

Meanwhile, freshman MyKayla Skinner is on the opposite spectrum, having come out the gate on fire with five-straight all-around victories. But as good and experienced as Skinner is, it’s sometimes forgotten that she’s still a rookie to the NCAA scene, which includes a team-first mentality. It’s a different landscape than elite gymnastics where the focus is on individual success.

“Last meet was probably the first time MyKayla’s ever felt the pressures of a team competition," Farden said. "She still had a great meet, but maybe swung a little tight on bars after our first two gymnasts hit 9.75, and then with the meet in limbo, maybe pressed too much on beam.”

Skinner’s 39.5 in the all-around was her lowest of the season, but was good enough to keep her ranked second in the country.

In last week’s win, Utah found itself tied with Cal after two events, which marked the first time this season the team hasn’t led in a meet.

“I’m OK with them experiencing the feeling of being uncomfortable in a meet,” said Farden. “It helps them get more comfortable when dealing with pressure situations. This week we want to be able to get back to hitting 24 routines and seeing where that takes us.”

Utah counted its first fall (bars) of the season against Cal, and in turn finished with its lowest score of 2017 (196.45). The Red Rocks are also focusing on vault landings, another area where each tenth of a point proves costly.

“With the changes to the vault score, many of our gymnasts are training two vaults so that adds to the mix," Farden said. "They are putting more repetitions in as they try to balance training a one and a half, while maintaining their full vault.”

The one and a half vault has a 10.0 starting value, while the full has a 9.5 start value.

Up next

Fourth-ranked Utah faces No. 11 Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon, on Saturday at 3 p.m. (MST). All-Americans Madeline Gardiner and Kaytianna McMillan lead the Beavers, who in contrast to Utah’s young squad returned 21 of 24 routines this season. The two teams tied the last time out at the 2016 Pac-12 championships.