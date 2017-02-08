SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Air Quality has awarded $350,000 in grants to three entities to purchase electric and compressed natural gas vehicles, and to expand CNG refueling stations along the Wasatch Front.

Momentum Recycling, based in Salt Lake City, was awarded $175,499 for natural gas refueling equipment and $40,875 to buy two natural gas refuse trucks; the Utah Office of Energy Development received $70,000 for 60 electric vehicle charging ports to be installed throughout the state; and Salt Lake City Corp. was given $39,626 to purchase five electric vehicles and $24,000 for three charging stations.

“I’m very pleased to be able to provide businesses and government agencies with funding to expand alternative fuel vehicles in Utah,” Alan Matheson, executive director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, said in a statement. “This program advances the Division of Air Quality’s ongoing effort to encourage cleaner transportation choices that lead to better air quality.”