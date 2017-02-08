Not all celebrities get leading roles. Some are reduced to minor parts on television programs or Lifetime Christmas movies. We call those celebrities members of the “D-list.”
And it seems every state searches for one D-list celebrity over another. Estately, a home and rent information website, recently pulled together data using Google Trends and a specific list of D-list celebrities to find which celebrity every state Googled the most.
The Beehive State’s favorite D-list celebrity is David Hasselhoff. That’s right. Utahns searched for the “Baywatch” star more than any other lower-end celeb.
Other popular celebrities searches in Utah included Tom DeLonge from Blink-182, model Heidi Klum, comedian Daniel Tosh, dancer Julianne Hough and singer Marie Osmond.
Just to the north, Idahoans searched for Jonathan Taylor Thomas (a child star from the “Home Improvement” TV show). Colorado residents looked up Angus T. Jones (“Two in a Half Men"), while Arizonans looked for Frankie Muniz and New Mexico residents searched for comedian actor Tommy Chong.
See the full state results below.
Credit: Estately