SALT LAKE CITY — The high-profile criminal case involving Utah's Ex-Attorney General John Swallow is underway.
The former attorney general goes on trial more than four years after allegations were leveled. Swallow stands before the jury selected as of Tuesday.
Here's live coverage from inside the courtroom, if convicted Swallow could be sentenced up to 30 years in prison:
Key players in John Swallow's trial
These are some of the main figures in former Utah Attorney General John Swallow's public corruption trial.
John Swallow
Former Republican Utah attorney general on trial for alleged public corruption. He is the only person still facing criminal charges after sweeping investigations that led to his resignation less than a year into his first term. He insists he is innocent and claims the charges are politically motivated.
Mark Shurtleff
Former three-term GOP attorney general initially charged along with Swallow. He will figure heavily into the trial, though prosecutors dropped the criminal case against him last summer. He could be called as a defense witness.
Jeremy Johnson
Imprisoned St. George businessman whose accusations against Swallow launched federal, state and legislative investigations. He claims Swallow helped arrange payments to lobby then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., to derail a Federal Trade Commission probe of Johnson's internet marketing company.
Marc Sessions Jenson
Salt Lake businessman who served time in prison for selling unregistered securities. He claims he paid for Shurtleff, Swallow and Lawson trips to a posh Southern California resort where they extorted him for money and favors.
Tim Lawson
Shurtleff's self-described "fixer" who Jenson says was his conduit to the attorney general. He intimidated and threatened people who he believed crossed Shurtleff. Prosecutors charged him with several crimes associated with the scandal, but he died in August.
Scott Williams
He took over as Swallow's attorney in November 2015. He has tried multiple avenues to get the charges against Swallow dropped or the trial delayed. A University of Utah law graduate, he has represented high-profile clients Wanda Barzee, Josh Powell and Nathan Sloop.
Chou Chou Collins
Assistant Salt Lake County district attorney and lead prosecutor. She is a graduate of Tulane University and University of Utah law school.
Kirk Torgensen
Former chief deputy attorney general. He questioned Shurtleff and Swallow trips to the Pelican Hill resort. Prosecutors had him arrested last month because they believed he would not show up to testify for the trial. The judge ordered him to be available.
Harry Reid
Former U.S. Senate majority leader. Jeremy Johnson claims Swallow helped to arrange payments to lobby Reid. Marc Jenson claims Reid was part of a secret UTA meeting at his California office. Reid has disavowed any knowledge of the case. He is not on the witness list.
Elizabeth Hruby-Mills
Appointed as a 3rd District judge in 2011 by Gov. Gary Herbert. She has ruled against nearly every defense motion to dismiss the charges or postpone the trial and has been adamant about moving the case forward.
Troy Rawlings
Republican Davis County attorney. He prosecuted Shurtleff after his case was separated from Swallow's case. He dropped charges against Shurtleff last year, citing a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling on bribery laws and frustrations over federal agencies withholding what he saw as key evidence. He may or may not be called as a defense witness.
Sim Gill
Democratic Salt Lake County district attorney. He filed charges against Swallow and Shurtleff as co-defendants in July 2015. His office took over the Swallow case after it was separated from Shurtleff case.
Steven Reich
Washington, D.C., lawyer the Utah House hired to investigate Swallow for a special legislative committee. He concluded that Swallow had a figurative "For sale" sign on his office door. He is listed as a prosecution witness.
Richard Rawle
Founder of Check City who Jeremy Johnson says he paid to lobby Harry Reid on his behalf. Rawle paid Swallow thousands of dollars, allegedly out of that same money that Johnson paid Rawle. He died in December of 2012.
