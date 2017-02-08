Editor's note: Any tentative or unknown dates will be updated as information becomes available.

Can’t get enough football?

Don’t worry. Even with Sunday's Super Bowl LI marking the end of the 2016-17 football season, there are already preparations well underway for the next year.

Here's a look at some of the key dates for local college football teams and Utah ties in the NFL over the next few months.

Spring practice start dates

BYU: Feb. 27

What to watch for: BYU's offensive progression will be worth watching this year. Can the Cougars’ group of receivers, which lost a lot of its top producers from 2016 and doesn’t include a lot of newcomers, step into more prominent roles this season? Camp runs through March 31.

Utah: March 9

What to watch for: Alabama transfer and quarterback Cooper Bateman is reportedly enrolled at the University of Utah. How could he fit in for the Utes this season if he plays for them in 2017? Camp runs through April 18, with a break from March 12-19 for spring break.

Utah State: Feb. 28

What to watch for: The Aggies had a string of five straight years of making a bowl game snapped in 2016. Will an influx of new talent help USU overcome last year's 3-9 record? Camp runs through April 6.

Southern Utah: March 22

What to watch for: The T-Birds are seeking a third straight winning season. Who will fill holes left by players like running back Malik Brown, wide receiver Mike Sharp and cornerback Josh Thornton? The team will hold walk-on tryouts March 20-21 and camp runs through April 15.

Weber State: March 15

What to watch for: The Wildcats returned to the FCS playoffs last year. How will a Utah-heavy 2017 recruiting class (15 Utah prep signees) help Weber State this season? Camp runs through April 15.

NFL Scouting Combine

Feb. 28-March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Here’s a look at the on-field workout schedule:

March 3: running backs, offensive line, special teams

March 4: quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends

March 5: defensive line, linebackers

March 6: defensive backs

The official list of invitees for the NFL Scouting Combine has not been announced yet. Utah announced via social media five Utes players have invites (CB Brian Allen, OL Isaac Asiata, RB Joe Williams, OL Sam Tevi, DE/LB Pita Taumoepenu) and BYU running back Jamaal Williams is headed to Indianapolis as well, acccording to ESPN 960's Ben Criddle. Last year, 13 local players attended the combine.

Salt Lake Screaming Eagles

Inaugural game: Feb. 16, vs. Nebraska

The new Utah Indoor Football League team kicks off its franchise by hosting the Danger at the Maverik Center in the first of eight home games in the 2017 season. There are nine players with Utah ties on the 29-man roster.

NFL free agency begins

March 7-9

The window for agents and NFL teams to first conduct contract negotiations for unrestricted free agents begins March 7. Contracts cannot be signed until 2 p.m. MST March 9.

There are several local unrestricted free agents this season, according to NFL.com. They are led by a trio of Super Bowl winners — outside linebacker Paul Kruger (Utah and Timpanogos High), defensive tackle Sealver Siliga (Utah and Copper Hills High) and running back Robert Turbin (Utah State). Also included are defensive end Stephen Paea (Snow College and Timpview High), running back Matt Asiata (Utah, Snow College and Hunter High) and fullback Will Tukuafu (East High).

Free safety Daniel Sorensen (BYU) is a restricted free agent with Kansas City, giving the Chiefs the opportunity to re-sign the former free agent turned consistent contributor. There are two other local restricted free agents in center Sam Brenner (Utah, with the Denver Broncos) and Tenny Palepoi (Utah, Snow College and Skyline High, with the Los Angeles Chargers).

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets is April 21. Teams must submit qualifying offers to their restricted free agents with expiring contracts whom they want to retain no later than 2 p.m. MST March 9.

College Pro Days

BYU: March 24

Utah: March 23

Utah State: March 23

Southern Utah: March 29

Weber State: TBD

Local athletes will have their chance to make an impression in front of numerous NFL and CFL scouts. It’s a big day for these pro hopefuls, especially for those not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL annual meetings

March 26-29 in Phoenix

A vote on the relocation of the Raiders franchise could take place at the annual meetings in Phoenix. Oakland filed for relocation to Las Vegas on Jan. 19. If this occurs, it would give NFL fans living in Utah a team that is closer than is has ever been, making travel to a pro game easier.

During a relocation vote, 24 of the 32 NFL franchises would have to approve the relocation for it to happen.

This could also affect a future game for BYU. The Cougars have a game scheduled for Sept. 4, 2021, against Arizona in Las Vegas. Could it be held at a new Raiders stadium?

College spring games

BYU: March 25

Utah: April 15

Utah State: April 8

Southern Utah: April 15

Weber State: April 15

This will be the last chance for fans to see their favorite team before summer hits so take advantage.

2017 NFL draft

April 27-29 in Philadelphia

This year, there is a definite possibility of seeing locals taken on all three days, with Utah tackle Garett Bolles and Utah safety Marcus Williams as the likely top prospects. BYU’s Jamaal Williams could also be a second-day pick, and each year there are dozens of locals who find out their destinations, either via being drafted or signing free-agent deals, on the final day of the draft.

NFL rookie minicamps

May 5-8 or May 12-15

NFL teams may hold their three-day post-draft rookie minicamp either Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on the first or second full weekend in May. Locals who were drafted or signed free-agent deals get their first chance to learn their new system, while others will be brought in on a tryout basis.

College football Media Days

Pac-12: July 26-27 in Los Angeles

Big Sky: July 16-18 at Park City Marriott

Mountain West: July 25-26 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

BYU: The date for BYU’s Media Day isn’t official yet, but it routinely happens in late June ever since the program went independent. Last year it was on Thursday, June 30 and landed on Wednesday, June 24, in 2015.

NFL training camps

Beginning late July

Training camp for rookies can begin one week prior to the earliest allowable reporting date for veteran players. Last year, nearly 80 players with Utah ties entered training camp on NFL rosters and 57 — 42 are on active rosters, eight on practice squads, six on injured reserve and another on the reserve/non-football injury list — were on a roster in some capacity heading into the first week of the regular season.

College football fall camps

Beginning early August

Typically, most college football teams open fall camp around the first weekend in August and it can trickle into late July at times. High school signees and junior-college signees who didn’t enroll early and participate in spring drills will have their first chance to join their teammates and coaches in NCAA-approved practices.

NFL preseason

Starting in August

The preseason begins with the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3, which has been moved to a Thursday this season. The game typically was played on Sunday. Preseason play gives in-game chances for players to make a positive impression during a month that is full of players being waived as teams are forced to trim their roster to 53 players.