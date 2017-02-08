MOAB — The Bureau of Land Management plans to conduct a prescribed burn of slash piles on approximately 60 acres of public lands in the Ford Ridge area west of U.S. 6 and approximately 17 miles north of Price.

Burn operations will take place in February as the area has received suitable snowfall. The burn is expected to reduce wildfire risk for adjacent communities, restore ecosystem health and enhance wildlife habitat.

Fire personnel from the Canyon Country Fire Zone will conduct the burns. Smoke may be visible to travelers along U.S. 6 or in local communities. Smoke from prescribed burns generally dissipates during the warmest part of the day but can linger over burn areas and in drainages as temperatures drop during the evening hours.

Prescribed burns will be posted on UtahFireInfo.gov.