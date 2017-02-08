A new video has surfaced of a Utah man who fell 90 feet in the Grand Canyon and survived.

In the video, Nick Smith, who helps run the “Seldom Seen Adventures” blog, fell in the Soap Creek Canyon, according to CNN. It was all caught on his camera.

Smith fell on Feb. 5 after his rope failed him, he wrote on YouTube. (The Deseret News chose not to link to the video because of the adult language).

“After getting up and realizing I wasn't dead, I had to reascend the ropes to the top. I then hiked back out to my vehicle. After a visit to the ER. I was cleared by a full CT scan. No broken bones, no internal bleeding. Somehow I don't even have a scratch on my body from the ordeal,” he wrote.

CNN shared a clean version of the video Thursday morning.

Watch below.