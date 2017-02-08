SALT LAKE CITY — A 65-year-old woman walking home from work was pepper-sprayed and had her purse stolen late Tuesday, police said.

The woman was walking home along 400 East near 465 South just before 11 p.m. when a man approached her, sprayed her with mace and took her purse, according to Salt Lake police.

The woman's cellphone, ID and some money were in the purse.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics but was not transported to the hospital.

Police were looking for a white man, under 30 years old, about 5 feet 2 inches tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue and green jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.