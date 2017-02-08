SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old boy was arrested late Tuesday and booked into juvenile detention for investigation of attempted homicide in connection with a stabbing earlier this week.

The victim, a 53-year-old man whose name has not been released, was found with multiple stab wounds in his apartment, 204 W. 200 North, about 4:20 a.m. Monday. As of Wednesday, police said the man was still in critical condition but improving.

Investigators earlier announced they were looking for several people of interest, including three people recorded on surveillance video from inside the apartment complex. They were believed to be in the building about the same time as the stabbing.

Salt Lake police found all three individuals late Tuesday. One of them, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested for investigation of attempted homicide and obstruction of justice. The other two were released.

Police were still looking Wednesday for a fourth person of interest, a man called "Bud." Police believe the man was a witness and could shed light on a possible motive for the stabbing.