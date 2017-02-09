Holocaust survivor Rachel (name has been changed) doesn’t recall the conversation we had over 23 years ago but I remember as if it were yesterday.

Rachel was barely 13 when her boxcar arrived at Auschwitz in the middle of the night. On arrival, she was thrust into chaos — armed soldiers, barking dogs, blinding floodlights, gaunt prisoners in striped uniforms.

"You're 15. Remember you’re 15," a prisoner whispered in Yiddish as she disembarked from the boxcar. Rachel now credits him for saving her life as children under 15 were typically lined up and sent directly to the gas chambers.

Auschwitz was succeeded by slave factory work, but despite horrific living conditions, Rachel had 599 "mothers" looking after her, each laying a crumb of bread in her hand every night.

From Auschwitz, she marched alongside thousands in a death march. Starved, diseased, cold, they trudged endlessly through fields and villages. Occasionally a villager would throw out a piece of food but most looked the other way.

Liberation soon followed and she eventually reunited with her father in America.

I heard her story as a 21-year-old college student. And, atypical of a young person, I took the impulsive yet resolute stance that all WWII-era Europe had blood on their hands.

A chance encounter, 20 years later, with author and former Hitler Youth leader "Gretel" Baacke, exposed how dangerous my presumption was. I had recklessly placed blame on an entire population with little reflection: stereotyping at its finest.

Gretel herself was a young girl when Hitler rose to power. And like many in her native Germany, she found Jungmädel, Hitler’s coterie for girls, to be exciting. She sang songs, went on excursions, hosted home evenings — all believed to be small antidotes for a lethargic Germany.

Her two-year Jungmädel membership, however, abruptly ended.

"You are no longer in the Hitler Youth. They expelled you in September," Gretel’s father informed her. "You are not pure Aryan; you are of mixed blood and three-quarters Aryan, which is obviously not good enough for the mishpoke in government and party.”

"It is I who am at fault. But we had no idea that something like this would ever happen. My mother was Jewish, I am half-Jewish, a Mischling of the first degree…." Gretel’s mother wept.

Her mother's secret had been kept out of fear. Gretel’s father was out of favor with the Nazi party — particularly because he refused to divorce his wife — and he feared that any infraction could put them all in danger.

One ideology. Two affected women. Three lessons America needs to learn from their stories.

Lesson #1: Stop the stereotypes.

Many fear American democracy will fall under Trump’s entourage of "racists," "xenophobes," "misogynists" and "fascists." I beg to differ. If democracy falls, it will be because Americans consciously ignored, isolated and stereotyped their adversaries.

Stereotypes are particularly dangerous because they are self-fulfilling prophecies. Think about it. Uneducated racists (62 million Trump voters) and elitist communists (64 million Clinton voters) will retreat further into their respective sides if the labels continue. Then what? The right becomes more right, the left becomes more left, America becomes too divided to protect democracy in the most critical of times. It happened in Germany and it can happen to us.

Lesson #2: Understand the opposition.

There is an enormous difference between understanding and supporting an ideology. Example:I fervently oppose WWII Nazi ideology but understand it because of Gretel’s story. Germany was in a desperate state before Hitler — high inflation, poverty, unemployment, discontented citizens, dueling political parties — and it became the ideal environment for a madman to slip into power.

Listening to the opposition takes guts but it’s critical that we do so. Why? Because it’s the core of democracy. How else are issues to be resolved? Prejudices eased? Stereotypes eliminated? More important, how are benign and dangerous ideology to be differentiated if we opt instead to consume ourselves with petty banter.

Lesson #3: The power of one.

After 23 years, I called Rachel.

“What can we do as a nation to prevent what happened in WWII Europe from happening in America?” I asked.

“Everything starts in our home. Education has to start in our homes,” she said.

America has about 124.6 million households. That’s 124.6 million households who have the ability to educate their families on racism, stereotypes and bigotry. Translation? If America spirals downward into a cesspit of democracy stoppages for the next four years, it won’t be because of Trump’s presidency; it will be because we individually failed to educate.

Bottom line?

There is power in one. And if you doubt this, then picture a young girl stepping off a train into an abyss only to have a stranger whisper, "You’re 15. Remember you’re 15.”

Cindi Merrell is an ESL teacher, mother of three, and wife. A transplanted Southerner, she has an affinity for pecan pie, writing and keeping up with world events.