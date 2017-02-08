ST. GEORGE — A former Washington County teacher has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for making child pornography.

Chad Huntsman, 34, of Cedar City, was sentenced to 22 ½ years in federal prison Monday, the Spectrum reported. Huntsman taught at Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane before his arrest in 2015.

Authorities say they found several hundred pictures of child pornography on Huntsman's iPhone. He pleaded guilty to production of child pornography in August.

Huntsman will be placed on lifetime supervised release and required to register as a sex offender when he leaves prison.

Defense attorney LaMar Winward requested that Huntsman receive a reduced sentence because he had a traumatic brain injury at a young age and had previously been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome. The judge rejected that request.