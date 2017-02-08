BYUtv’s “Studio C” appeared on “Conan” Tuesday night and was highly complimented by the show’s host Conan O’Brien, whose kids are big fans of the show.

“You do clean comedy. It’s for families in an era where maybe that wouldn’t be so popular, but I’ve noticed as a former sketch writer myself, the sketches are very well-constructed. You guys do a really nice job. They’re well put together and it’s good comedy and I like that my kids like it because the sketches have a beginning, middle and end, and they’re often very clever,” O’Brien said before asking the show’s Matt Meese and Stacey Harkey, who were the only cast members to join O’Brien on the couches, how they do it.

“We have a staunch Irish Catholic grandmother in the writer’s room at all times,” Matt Meese quipped before explaining that the group wanted to fill a niche that wasn’t being occupied in family-friendly media. Harkey added that the group’s goal was never to make children’s programming but to make funny content that everyone could watch.

Watch the “Studio C” appearance on Conan here.

