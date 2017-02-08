SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Department has confirmed the county's first case of measles since 2011.

Department officials say a child is recovering from the contagious virus after contracting it while traveling abroad.

County medical director Dagmar Vitek said it should serve as a reminder for residents to make sure their measles vaccinations are up to date.

Vitek said more than 90 percent of children in Utah schools and child care facilities are adequately vaccinated. But that still leaves a number of youths and others who are unprotected from the virus that in rare cases can cause death, he said.

It's especially important for pregnant women, infants and people with weakened immune systems to get their measles shot, Vitek said.