After dismantling the Atlanta Hawks 120-95 Monday night, the Utah Jazz continue their road trip by heading to New Orleans to face the Pelicans Wednesday night.

It’s a collision course for a great matchup in the middle between New Orleans’ Anthony Davis and Utah’s Rudy Gobert.

In his fourth season in the NBA, Davis is living up to the lofty expectations that have followed since New Orleans drafted him first overall in 2012. He’s been recently voted in as an All-Star Game starter for the first time in his career. His 27.7 points per game are tied for fourth best in the NBA. He’s also sixth in rebounds per game and second in blocks. In four games against the Jazz last season, Davis held averages of 25.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 blocks.

Davis has offensive numbers and skills that dwarf those of Gobert. Of course they don't carry the same load and responsibility. Gobert puts up just 6.9 field goal attempts per game, while Davis puts up 20.3 tries in a game.

"The Brow" is just under 24 and freaky good. If there is a glaring weakness in his game, it might be in who he’s surrounded by on the floor.

Despite having Davis, who is considered by some to be a generational talent, New Orleans’ record is a dismal 20-32. According to Basketball Reference, the on/off numbers on Davis suggest that the Pelicans are 8.4 points worse when he’s off the floor.

For Gobert and the Jazz, the key to winning Wednesday’s contest against the Pelicans will be to either neutralize or minimize Davis’ impact. Davis is going to do his thing win or lose, and his averages in Pelicans' wins and losses reflect that.

While in the head-to-head matchup, Davis may have the edge against Gobert, the Frenchman’s squad should be just fine due to a much stronger lineup all the way down the roster.