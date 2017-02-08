The Refugee Action Network in Provo is piloting a new way to serve refugees, and anyone in Utah can be a part of it.

RAN now provides a program called a Host Network, in which five volunteer host families in the same neighborhood focus on helping and providing for one refugee family.

“The genesis of this whole organization was realizing that there wasn’t really any kind of organization to help coordinate refugee-related efforts here in Utah Valley,” RAN founder John Purnell said.

As Purnell looked into what was already being done for refugees, including government-subsidized housing, he thought there could be a better way of embracing the incoming refugees.

“Rounding up people and putting them into housing projects and having them isolated from the rest of society isn’t the way we should be embracing people or the way we should be integrating them into our society,” he said.

According to refugeeactionnetwork.org, RAN’s goal is to facilitate that integration by helping "refugees in Utah Valley become successful, contributing and valued members of the community."

The system of pairing one refugee family with five volunteer host families provides the opportunity for the primary needs of the refugee families to be met, which according to RAN's website are friendship, English acquisition and employment.

“This gives great exposure — you’re actually placing them into neighborhoods," Purnell said. "For one refugee family, that one neighborhood can really pitch in to help, then that will make a huge difference for that family.”

While RAN has been collaborating with other agencies, accepting donations and building awareness since April 2016, the Host Network program has been under development.

“We are just now starting to place our first refugees. We have about a half dozen neighborhoods that are lined up,” Purnell said.

The first neighborhood to form a Host Network is in Orem. Fred Roberts heads the group, which has been planning and meeting for months in preparation to support a South Sudan refugee, James Ayuen, and his family.

Bart and Dana Wise, one of the pilot host families, got involved by accepting an invitation from Roberts to attend a general information meeting earlier last year.

“It’s just about giving the support," Dana Wise said. "Of course there’s physical means, but it’s helping them integrate and thrive.”

“If they come here and are surrounded by refugees, they can’t integrate," Bart Wise added. "Our host family’s goal is to provide a structure to eventually allow them to contribute back to society.”

Volunteers Brent and Janet Young brought their professional skills to serve in the pilot group. As a retired university professor, Janet Young says she has become the group’s historian and recorder.

“We’re the prototype, and I think it’s important to keep thorough paperwork,” she said. She has kept a detailed record of their meetings in hopes that future host families will have a structure to plan on.

Brent Young is an attorney and has aided the group by drafting legal documents detailing the duties and committment required to be a host family.

“Up to this point, it’s all been theory. Now it’s time to put it into practice,” Brent Young said. “We want to integrate the family in our community without compromising their cultural integrity.”

Brent Young also pointed out the unique situation Utah Valley is in to serve refugees, stating that a large portion of the people living there are already organized as members of wards or congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and because many have served missions for the LDS Church throughout the world, there is “an abundance of language speakers.”

After the neighborhood meeting, the pilot group of host families headed down the street to help Ayuen move into his new apartment. With old and young working together, the group unpacked kitchenware, swept floors, set up a table and more as they got the apartment ready in anticipation of Ayuen’s wife, Priscilla, and 3-year-old son to arrive the next night.

While looking over the Ayuens' new home, Brent Young commented on how big of a difference it will be for the family to live there, when all they’ve had before were tents with dirt floors.

“It’s been comfortable right from the start,” said Russ Verhof, who, with his wife, Lori, housed James Ayuen until the apartment was ready.

“It’s been a delight,” said Lori Verhof. "He’s so fun and so pleasant. He’s a survivor, and he’s grateful for anything and everything he has.”

While Ayuen made his way to America years ago, his wife and son have been living in a refugee camp in South Sudan their whole lives. They just now have been granted the opportunity to come to the U.S., with help from RAN making it all possible.

“(RAN) will do everything to help Priscilla adjust to the American system," Ayuen said in an interview. "So I think this is the best. They’re real families that are going to help and look out and teach English. It’s really great.”

Ayuen also explained how with the help of RAN, he can continue his schooling. He currently attends courses at the BYU Salt Lake Center while also working in Salt Lake City.

“I am so grateful that they came to my life. I think it was just a miracle,” Ayuen said.

Purnell said many people in Utah Valley have a desire to serve refugees but have no idea on how to begin.

“(RAN) shows you how to execute," he said. "This is the instruction manual that shows you: ‘Go to work, here you go.’ You can provide a great value to a refugee family.”

